Army Finds 'Hydric Acid' Stock at Beirut Port

The Lebanese Army said on Monday that its troops found several containers of "hydric acid" (dihydrogen monoxide) in the disaster-hit Beirut port, ensuring that the chemical was handled safely and according to “scientific” means.

The Lebanese Army-Orientation Directorate said in a statement that its troops scanned Beirut port between “August 12 and August 22 and found 25 containers" storing the material. It assured that “safe, and scientific” steps have been taken to address the chemical material.

Hydric Acid, aka Dihydrogen Monoxide, is a colorless and odorless chemical compound which can be found in the atomic components of explosive and poisonous compounds such as Sulfuric Acid. It is also a major component of acid rain.

The army statement added that another 54 containers storing other (unspecified) materials were found. “A leak constitutes danger,” warned the army, noting that necessary measures were taken.

Precautionary measures and comprehensive surveys are ongoing at the port and are carried out by specialized teams of the Army Engineering Regiment in cooperation with a team of French experts in the port, said the statement.

The army assured the chemicals were safely handled according to scientific means in coordination with the port’s related authorities.

2,750 tons of the ammonium nitrate stored for six years at Beirut port exploded on August 4 flattening large parts of the capital, killing more than 180 people and leaving at least 300,000 homeless.