Italian Minister Meets Aoun, Vows Support for 'Lebanese People'

Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini held talks Monday at the Baabda Palace with President Michel Aoun, during which he stressed that “Italy will stand by the Lebanese people in the new plight it is facing.”

The minister also demonstrated the assistance offered by Italy through its military ship San Giusto, which carried a field hospital to Lebanon in addition to a debris removal unit and experts in chemical, biological, radioactive and nuclear weapons.

Itay is “ready to meet Lebanon’s requests as to the necessary assistance for the Lebanese affected by the port blast,” the minister told the president.

Aoun for his part thanked Italy for the support and lauded its participation in the UNIFIL peacekeeping force.

“The needs are huge at all levels and are not only limited to the four priorities specified by the Paris conference regarding the medical, health, educational and food sectors in addition to the reconstruction of the city of Beirut,” the president told the Italian visitor.