British Foreign Secretary: Hizbullah Poses Threat to Lebanon's Security

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that “Hizbullah poses a threat to security in Lebanon,” pointing out that the region is in need of several peace treaties.

Raab said in a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart during a visit to Jerusalem that “Hizbullah poses a threat to security in Lebanon and Iran poses a threat to the region because of its nuclear program and the arms that support it,” according to Sky News Arabia.

The British Foreign Secretary indicated that the region needs several peace treaties, and declared his welcome to the peace treaty between the UAE and Israel.

Raab arrived Monday evening in Jerusalem, where he met with Pompeo.

He also met Netanyahu and is set o go to Ramallah to talk to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.