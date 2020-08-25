Mobile version

British Foreign Secretary: Hizbullah Poses Threat to Lebanon's Security

by Naharnet Newsdesk 25 August 2020, 11:18
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that “Hizbullah poses a threat to security in Lebanon,” pointing out that the region is in need of several peace treaties.

Raab said in a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart during a visit to Jerusalem that “Hizbullah poses a threat to security in Lebanon and Iran poses a threat to the region because of its nuclear program and the arms that support it,” according to Sky News Arabia.

The British Foreign Secretary indicated that the region needs several peace treaties, and declared his welcome to the peace treaty between the UAE and Israel.

Raab arrived Monday evening in Jerusalem, where he met with Pompeo.

He also met Netanyahu and is set o go to Ramallah to talk to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

Missing kazan 25 August 2020, 11:21

True, however the Lebanese system created this and all other sectarian parties, and all of them are as guilty

Missing levant 25 August 2020, 11:21

Finally what the Lebanese have known for 40 years is being recognized internationally. Hizbi pigs.

