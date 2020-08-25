Lebanon Sees Record Number of Daily COVID-19 Deaths

Lebanon on Tuesday announced twelve COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily toll so far for the small country since the first infection was detected on February 21.

In its daily statement, the Health Ministry said 532 virus cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours -- 525 among residents and only seven among people coming from abroad.

The new cases raise the overall tally to 13,687 while the fatalities take the death toll to 138.

The country has meanwhile recorded 3,815 recoveries.

Thirteen of the cases announced on Tuesday were recorded among health workers.

Hospitals meanwhile admitted 266 patients into coronavirus sections over the past 24 hours, including 75 into intensive care units.

According to the Health Ministry statement, 8,557 PCR tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, among them 1,134 at Beirut airport.

Eighty-four of the new cases were recorded in Beirut, 48 in Baabda district, 47 in Tripoli, 46 in Northern Metn, 43 in Aley district, 24 in Keserwan and 20 in Chouf.