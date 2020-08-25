Strong Lebanon Bloc Says Govt. Program Has Top Priority

The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday stressed that the new government’s program should have the top priority in the formation process.

“The bloc considers that the the top priority is for the formation of a reformist, productive and active government that would commit to the reform program whose points have become known to all domestic and foreign parties,” the bloc said in a statement issued after its weekly meeting.

“This program is the goal and the government is the means to implement it, and nothing is more important than this goal in the details related to the formation process,” the bloc added.

“The bloc assures all Lebanese that it does not have conditions and that it is doing everything in its capacity to facilitate the formation of the government, regardless whether or not it takes part in it,” Strong Lebanon said.

“In any case, it will participate in the reform process through parliament,” the bloc went on to say.

It also described the French initiative and the renewed international interest in Lebanon as “a chance for Lebanon’s assistance.”

“The Lebanese must meet that through common efforts and open dialogue without complexes and they should give up selfishness and political interests in order to find the necessary agreements for the formation of the government and for committing to its reform program,” Strong Lebanon added.