Strong Lebanon Bloc Says Govt. Program Has Top Priority
The Free Patriotic Movement-led Strong Lebanon bloc on Tuesday stressed that the new government’s program should have the top priority in the formation process.
“The bloc considers that the the top priority is for the formation of a reformist, productive and active government that would commit to the reform program whose points have become known to all domestic and foreign parties,” the bloc said in a statement issued after its weekly meeting.
“This program is the goal and the government is the means to implement it, and nothing is more important than this goal in the details related to the formation process,” the bloc added.
“The bloc assures all Lebanese that it does not have conditions and that it is doing everything in its capacity to facilitate the formation of the government, regardless whether or not it takes part in it,” Strong Lebanon said.
“In any case, it will participate in the reform process through parliament,” the bloc went on to say.
It also described the French initiative and the renewed international interest in Lebanon as “a chance for Lebanon’s assistance.”
“The Lebanese must meet that through common efforts and open dialogue without complexes and they should give up selfishness and political interests in order to find the necessary agreements for the formation of the government and for committing to its reform program,” Strong Lebanon added.
Hey Naharnet, I bet I can pull out at least 50 articles from previous years with this same text. What is this copy paste reporting! GIVE US SOMETHING NEW DAMN IT!
Strong Lebanon? are you kidding me? with current and previous politicians Lebanon was never strong , just the opposite. Warlords cannot be statesman, period. the affinity of a warrior is to wage war, it is not fair to expect from a Rambo to be a statesman or a diplomat or a strategic long term planner. They are crisis managers, in order to legitimate their existence, they keep the country in crisis.
"Lebanese Formula”!?, since decades I hear from politicians , warlords and religious leaders (often the privileged ones ) that in Lebanon people from all religions live in harmony and Lebanon should be a show case for the rest of the world.Just check the history of Lebanon since the independence, always tensions and animosities between the population. You know when a liar keep on lying, in the long run he starts believing his lies. ironically the rest of the world will be embarrassed to tell him, wake up and stop being stupid. Lebanese were never equals that's the root cause of all problems.