Lebanon Tops List of Countries Doubling Coronavirus Deaths

Lebanon tops the list of countries where the number of COVID-19 deaths double every twenty days, which means that the number of deaths may reach about 24 by the middle of next month, al-Akhbar daily reported on Wednesday.

Adviser to the Health Minister, Dr. Edmond Abboud told the newspaper that the high number of deaths is primarily due to the spike in cases.

He said that the majority of deaths on Tuesday were elderly, most of whom suffer from incurable and chronic diseases.

According to data, Lebanon doctors warn that a second coronavirus wave could outbreak at the end of autumn and by the beginning of winter.

They said Lebanon today is witnessing the peak of the first coronavirus wave, and warned of the second wave.

The most prominent challenge Lebanon faces will be in distinguishing between regular seasonal influenza and COVID-19, given the similarity of symptoms.

The time it takes for the number of COVID-19 deaths to double varies by country. The doubling rate in the United States was 100 days as of August 24, 2020. In comparison, the number of confirmed deaths in Australia doubled from 247 to 502 in the space of only 18 days between August 6 and August 24, 2020.

On Tuesday, Lebanon announced twelve COVID-19 deaths, the highest daily toll so far for the small country since the first infection was detected on February 21.

532 virus cases were confirmed on Tuesday -- 525 among residents and only seven among people coming from abroad.

The new cases raise the overall tally to 13,687 while the fatalities take the death toll to 138.

The country has meanwhile recorded 3,815 recoveries.