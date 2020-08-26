Israeli Police Hold Palestinian Man over Knife Killing
Israeli police said they were holding a Palestinian suspected of stabbing to death an Israeli man Wednesday near Tel Aviv in what they were treating as a "terrorist attack."
Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said the suspect was a 46-year-old-man from the West Bank city of Nablus.
"He stabbed the Israeli man. Then fled the scene and was arrested, armed with a knife," Rosenfeld wrote in an English-language statement. "Police looking into the incident as a terrorist attack."
