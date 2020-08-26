Army Says 13 Missiles, 117 Flares and 100 Shells Fired at Lebanon

The Lebanese Army on Wednesday said 13 missiles, 117 flares and 100 shells were fired by Israel overnight at Lebanese border areas.

“After midnight, helicopters belonging to the Israeli enemy targeted posts belonging to the Green Without Borders environmental NGO with three missiles at the outskirts of the town of Ramya and eight missiles at the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab, in addition to two missiles that were fired from the Tal al-Raheb post at the outskirts of the aforementioned town,” the army said in a statement.

“A post for the aforementioned NGO was also targeted in the Aitaroun national reserve, which sparked a blaze in it,” the army added.

The military also said that Israel had earlier in the night fired 117 flares and around 100 explosive and incendiary shells at the outskirts of the Lebanese towns of Mays al-Jabal, Houla, Maroun al-Ras and Aitaroun, which resulted in several forestfires and damaged a house and a goat farm.

The Israeli army said Wednesday that attack helicopters overnight struck observation posts of Hizbullah along the Lebanon border after shots were fired at Israeli troops operating in the area.

Israel has been bracing for a possible attack by Hizbullah since an Israeli airstrike killed a Hizbullah fighter in neighboring Syria on July 20.

The Israeli army said no Israeli forces were wounded, and there were no reports of casualties in Lebanon.

A Hizbullah spokesman declined to comment.

Another member of the group, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media, said no Hizbullah positions were hit. He said shrapnel hit a structure belonging to Green Without Borders, an environmental NGO that Israel says is an arm of Hizbullah, allegations denied by the militants.

The Hizbullah member would neither confirm nor deny that an attack had been launched from Lebanon.