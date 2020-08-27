Canadian Foreign Minister: Corruption Must End, Politicians Must Listen

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne reiterated on Thursday what the majority of world leaders said that assistance to Lebanon is conditional for reforms, emphasizing that “corruption must end and politicians must listen” to the cries of their people.

The Minister first met with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace before heading to the blast area in Beirut port to check the damage inflicted by the explosion.

He was also briefed on the progress of relief operations in Beirut by non-governmental, international and local organizations, including the volunteers at the Canadian relief tent.

In remarks to reporters, Champagne stressed that “institutional reforms, water and energy” are all part of the requirements for reforms in Lebanon in order for world economic assistance to be released for the crisis-hit country. “If you are ready, we are ready,” he stated.

He noted that Canada has pledged 9 million dollars in aid for Lebanon in addition to 30 million approved earlier.