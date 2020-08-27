Canadian Foreign Minister: Corruption Must End, Politicians Must Listen
Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne reiterated on Thursday what the majority of world leaders said that assistance to Lebanon is conditional for reforms, emphasizing that “corruption must end and politicians must listen” to the cries of their people.
The Minister first met with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace before heading to the blast area in Beirut port to check the damage inflicted by the explosion.
He was also briefed on the progress of relief operations in Beirut by non-governmental, international and local organizations, including the volunteers at the Canadian relief tent.
In remarks to reporters, Champagne stressed that “institutional reforms, water and energy” are all part of the requirements for reforms in Lebanon in order for world economic assistance to be released for the crisis-hit country. “If you are ready, we are ready,” he stated.
He noted that Canada has pledged 9 million dollars in aid for Lebanon in addition to 30 million approved earlier.
Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne reiterated on Thursday what the majority of world leaders said that assistance to Lebanon is conditional for reforms, emphasizing that “corruption must end and politicians must listen” to the cries of their people.
POLITICIANS: when you read this , aren't you ashamed?
if you have the slightest dignity and honor you should at least resign and disappear.
Unfrtunately, as far as Lebanon is concerned, he will be talking to a stone wall. Not a single politician will be willing to give up his corrupt way of life.
Yeah right... they're probably laughing behind his back like who's this guy telling us to root out corruption. Just give us the money and go back to Ottawa.
These politicians will not of anything. When all this began i told you all they DO NOT want to do any reforms, they just want the money.
Exactly, in the way only a seasoned corrupt Lebanese does behind the backs of people. Was it not Basil who wanted to teach the world how to run a successful country on nothing?
But, this time they’re in for a huge surprise. Don’t have anything to back this up with except a deep strong gut feeling that Lebanese oligarchs have reached the end of their rope.
yes!!! the return of the 2 million of Meca refugies must return quicly !! Lebanese politicians must stop to received money for the whaabism for the delay of the negotions of the return of the meca refugies!!!
What the Protestant Canada whants to say with institucional reforms !!!?? the Cristhians must abdicate with they political powers with two million off Meca refugies!!!??? the Protestants Canada defends the integration of the Meca refugies in Lebanon!!!???