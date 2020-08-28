Rampling Inspects Isolation Centre in Maad and PPE’s at Bouar Govt. Hospital

As part of the UK’s ongoing response to COVID19 and the devastating Beirut port explosion on August 4, British Ambassador Chris Rampling visited an isolation centre in the town of Maad in Byblos region and Bouar Government Hospital, the UK embassy said in a press release on Friday.

From Maad, Ambassador Rampling was briefed by UNDP representatives on their quick response in cooperation with the municipality and local partners to set up a local isolation centre to tackle Coronavirus outbreak in Lebanon, which expects to start operations next week. This is one of 10 local isolation centres the UK is currently funding across Lebanon, with an investment of $800,000 to date.

At Bouar Government Hospital Ambassador Rampling was met by Dr Andre Kozaily who gave him a virtual tour of the hospital and inspected the Personal Protective Equipment delivered by the UK through the World Health Organisation to support health workers.

Last week over 238,000 PPEs were shipped to Lebanon to help overstretched hospitals across the country deal with the coronavirus outbreak, including following the tragic explosion in Beirut, which left thousands needing treatment and many more homeless. Teams of expert UK medics are also in country specialising in intensive care, infection control, water and sanitation.

At the end of his visit Ambassador Rampling said:

‘Today I visited two UK funded projects. In Maad a small town in Byblos district, I saw how UK aid has helped transform a local isolation centre to tackle Coronavirus outbreak in Lebanon, which has been made significantly more challenging following the devastating Beirut port explosion. Our support comes on top of the UK’s immediate response to COVID19 in Lebanon that has reached over $2 million to date.

I also visited Bouar Public Hospital – one of 8 public hospitals - who received vital Personal Protective Equipment from the UK through WHO. Last week over 230,000 PPEs were shipped to Lebanon to help overstretched hospitals across Lebanon deal with coronavirus.

The UK’s response to the Beirut explosion has reached over $30 million so far in humanitarian, medical supplies, experts supporting hospitals, including military support to the Lebanese Armed Forces.

Today is more critical than ever that Lebanese politicians progress the vital economic reforms. As part of this there is an urgent need for a new, credible and effective Government to be formed as soon as possible to take this forward and the importance of Lebanon, and Lebanese politicians, remaining committed to the policy of disassociation.

As I have said many times before, the UK is standing by the Lebanese people, the most vulnerable, and continues to do so in their time of most urgent need. Kulluna Ma3kom!’