Jumblat: PM Consultations Scheduled Out of 'Courtesy'
Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat mockingly suggested Friday that the binding parliamentary consultations to choose a new premier have been scheduled for Monday “out of courtesy.”
“After the delay in calling for consultations -- which violates the Taef Accord, as if some political forces are experimenting with a new constitution… -- the consultations were scheduled for Monday out of courtesy, seeing as the French president will arrive on Tuesday,” Jumblat tweeted.
“Lebanon, as (French Foreign) Minister (Jean-Yves) Le Drian has said, risks to disappear if the minimum level of reform is not implemented,” the PSP leader warned.
President Michel Aoun had earlier in the day scheduled the binding parliamentary consultations for Monday.
Hassan Diab’s government had resigned days after a cataclysmic blast at Beirut port killed around 200 people, injured around 6,000 and devastated swathes of the capital.
This country has gone down the drain.... and the guilty and responsible crooked ruling class is only delivering speeches on TV.
Jumbalah a dog that defends the delay ( for the next centurie...) of the return of the meca refugies and want´s the the Cristhians lose political powers, like the french " Whaabi" foreign minister ( convert or die)...Who wants to roubed political to the cristhians...Druze=French Jacobines
Politicians: and I mean since 1943 all of you, because of your ignorance and greed Lebanon run the risk to be swallowed by another country.