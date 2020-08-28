Jumblat: PM Consultations Scheduled Out of 'Courtesy'

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat mockingly suggested Friday that the binding parliamentary consultations to choose a new premier have been scheduled for Monday “out of courtesy.”

“After the delay in calling for consultations -- which violates the Taef Accord, as if some political forces are experimenting with a new constitution… -- the consultations were scheduled for Monday out of courtesy, seeing as the French president will arrive on Tuesday,” Jumblat tweeted.

“Lebanon, as (French Foreign) Minister (Jean-Yves) Le Drian has said, risks to disappear if the minimum level of reform is not implemented,” the PSP leader warned.

President Michel Aoun had earlier in the day scheduled the binding parliamentary consultations for Monday.

Hassan Diab’s government had resigned days after a cataclysmic blast at Beirut port killed around 200 people, injured around 6,000 and devastated swathes of the capital.