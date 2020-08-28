Schenker to Visit Lebanon on September 2

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker will travel to Kuwait, Qatar, and Lebanon August 28-September 4, 2020, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.

“On September 2, the Assistant Secretary will travel to Beirut, where he will meet with civil society representatives, discuss U.S. assistance efforts in the wake of the August 4 Beirut port explosion, and urge Lebanese leaders to implement reforms that respond to the Lebanese people’s desire for transparency, accountability, and a government free of corruption,” the State Dept. said in a statement.

Schenker had recently postponed his visit to Lebanon because he had to accompany U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on a tour of several Middle Eastern countries.