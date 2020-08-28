Macron Warns Lebanon Risks 'Civil War' if Not Helped
French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday warned that Lebanon risks a return to civil war if it is left alone to deal with the crisis that followed the deadly Beirut port explosion this month.
Macron was speaking as he prepared to head to Lebanon on Monday in a new bid to press its leaders to undertake radical reform in the wake of the explosion this month that left 181 dead.
"If we let Lebanon go in the region and if we somehow leave it in the hands of the depravity of regional powers, it will be civil war" as well as "the defeat of what is the very identity of Lebanon," he said.
Paris is impatient over the lack of progress in forming a new government to undertake reform in the aftermath of the blast, which was blamed on a store of ammonium nitrate left for years in a warehouse.
Many Lebanese have blamed the disaster on a ruling class they charge as being mired in nepotism, corruption and neglect since the 1975-1990 civil war.
Macron spoke of the "constraints of a confessional system" in a country populated by 18 Christian and Muslim sects.
This had led to "a situation where there is hardly any (political) renewal and where there is almost an impossibility of carrying out reforms," he added.
Macron insisted that France would follow a policy of being "demanding without interfering" and awaited reforms like passing an anti-corruption law and reforming public contracts, the energy sector and the banking system.
"If we do not do this, the Lebanese economy will collapse" and "the only victim will be the Lebanese people (...) who cannot go into exile," he warned.
He extolled Lebanon's multi-confessional make-up saying it "is perhaps one of the last existing forms" in the Middle East of the "peaceful possible coexistence of religions" and a pluralist system based on "education and culture."
If this is the case then this proves that the population is divided that despite all miseries they are able to start again a civil war. Conclusion any agreement is a window dressing, and because of the narrow minded population they will end in the hands of Syria and their southern neighbour good luck.
I’d hate to burst Macron’s bubble, but the civil war never ended. One side kept its weapons and I’ll today they’re pointed at and used against the Lebanese people who disagree with them.
Mr Macron, we need the country to be pacified and our borders sealed tight, period.
If you’re not going to do it, then I suggest we bring the ottomans back.
Ahhhh and not speak about the return of 2 millions of Meca!!!??? Macon demanding that the cristhians lose political powers in Lebanon in a time of persecution of Cristhianity!!! Demanding the integration of 2 millions of Meca... Convert or Die... It's the message of the whaabi republic of France! What whapenning in Lebanon is the same that happened in the Nineveh... France is putting a knife in the head of Cristhianity in Lebanon and saying... Convert to the whaabism or Die...
The Cristhians need a army in Lebanon!! Never trust in the west after what happening in Iraque..so weak president Macron!!!