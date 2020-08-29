UAE Repeals Law Imposing Israel Boycott
The United Arab Emirates announced Saturday it had repealed legislation imposing a boycott of Israel after the two countries struck a US-brokered deal to normalise relations.
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan issued a federal decree "abolishing the Federal Law No. 15 of 1972 regarding boycotting Israel and the penalties thereof", the official WAM news agency reported.
"It will be permissible to enter, exchange or possess Israeli goods and products of all kinds in the UAE and trade in them."
The UAE will be the first Gulf state and only the third Arab country to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel -- a move condemned by the Palestinians as a betrayal.
Companies and individuals in the UAE may now enter into agreements with firms or individuals residing in Israel, WAM reported.
As part of the agreement announced by US President Donald Trump earlier this month, Israel agreed to suspend planned annexations in the occupied West Bank, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quickly insisted the plans remained on the table.
Strategic steps driven by economic motives. Meaning on the expense of the Palestinians? you never know, maybe one day ,because of the Lebanese continuous hostile way of life, the 2 world superpower will be sick of it and will decide that Lebanon under the supervision of the UN will become a country for all international refugees.
Kazan lebanon has more than paid its share for the Palestinians. We need to move on we cannot stay in hostility for the next millinium to gain nothing.
What exactly is the expense to the Palestinians of the peace between Israel and UAE? The Palestinians are not the slightest bit interested in reaching a peace agreement, They want "pieces of Israel" not "peace with Israel" They want a Palestinian state from the Mediterranean to the Jordan, nothing less.
When you say there, do you mean UAE or Israel.
Phillipo, ur reply to me covers your opinion on the Palestinian and a question to me, my reply to you is answering only ur question to me. My previous reply is for whyaskwhy, it should be obvious what I mean by "there" do you agree?
It is the settlers like “Phillipo” who came to Palestine and ethnically cleansed it’s people and the remaining cornered them into Crowded concentration camps. No nation will accept separate and unequal. The world will NOT allow a Jewish minority rule for long in the 21st century. You know that, which is why you are begging for acceptance. Go back to Argentina or where ever the hell you came from because your years are numbered.
The tyrant of the UAE thinks that Israeli spy technology will save his rule and protect him from his people. It will bring its demise
Peace will ONLY exist when there is equality and justice not apartheid and ethnic cleansing. It is the fault of the collaborationist Mahmoud Abbas who thinks he can make peace with Israeli apartheid by negotiating with it, which gave Israel legitimacy. The Palestinians will get a leader like Mandela who will only demand equality for both or there will be Israeli minority Apartheid rule.
UAE is helping the Palestinians indirectly. Read between the lines...Israel stops invading Palestinians territories but still on the table.
Next all the Palestinians residing in UAE can return to Palestine instead of expanding Israeli and annexing more West Bank land.