Four Soldiers Wounded in Border Clash with Smugglers

Four soldiers were injured Saturday at dawn when smugglers tossed a hand grenade at an army unit while trying to infiltrate Lebanon’s territory in Rashaya el-Wadi along the Lebanese-Syrian border, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

The Army Command-Orientation Directorate said in a statement that clashes erupted between two smugglers and army units in said area.

The smuggler tossed a hand grenade at the troops injuring four military who were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Search operations in the mountainous region continued until dawn.

The army was able to arrest one of the culprits, a Syrian national, and seized four boxes of ammunition in his possession containing 2,800 rounds of 7.62 mm.

Police opened an investigation into the incident, while search operations for the second smuggler are underway.