Hariri Not PM Nominee, Reports Say al-Hassan, Derbas, Jisr Leading Candidates
Ex-PM Saad Hariri’s decision on withdrawing from the premiership race is final, al-Mustaqbal Movement politburo member ex-MP Mustafa Alloush said on Sunday.
“Al-Mustaqbal bloc is deliberating over several names, but what I can confirm is that ex-PM Saad Hariri has taken a final stance on not running for the post,” Alloush told al-Jadeed TV.
Media reports meanwhile said that Hariri had held a three-hour meeting with Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday. He also met Berri’s aide Ali Hassan Khalil for one hour.
Informed sources told al-Anbaa news portal that Hariri is determined not to reveal Mustaqbal’s candidate before the bloc’s meeting with President Michel Aoun during Monday’s binding parliamentary consultations.
The sources and other media reports said three candidates are currently leading the race for the post -- ex-minister Raya al-Hassan, ex-minister Rashid Derbas and MP Samir al-Jisr.
The only hope for Lebanon, is that Macron will tell the new government, what exactly has to be changed in the new reforms, and not tell them what he did up till now: " you have to make new reforms" , this is too abstract for the Lebanese politicians, they won't understand it, their intelligence is limited ,they must hear concrete assignment, that even a kid of 4 years old will understand.
The current politicians want a government that will protect all of the past corrupt politicians. They do not want a Government that would audit the previous Governments and hold them accountable., and demand the return of the looted funds and have them all charged and held by the ICC for a trail. So for that reason they will not nominate someone who they don't have dirt on so they can blackmail him / her into silence.
Since they keep talking about a new political pact as the current system can no longer work, how about having the post of PM be decided by election. Or better yet eliminate it all together on the condition the Presidency and the Speaker of Parliament are open to anyone and not a specific sect.