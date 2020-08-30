Hariri Not PM Nominee, Reports Say al-Hassan, Derbas, Jisr Leading Candidates

Ex-PM Saad Hariri’s decision on withdrawing from the premiership race is final, al-Mustaqbal Movement politburo member ex-MP Mustafa Alloush said on Sunday.

“Al-Mustaqbal bloc is deliberating over several names, but what I can confirm is that ex-PM Saad Hariri has taken a final stance on not running for the post,” Alloush told al-Jadeed TV.

Media reports meanwhile said that Hariri had held a three-hour meeting with Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday. He also met Berri’s aide Ali Hassan Khalil for one hour.

Informed sources told al-Anbaa news portal that Hariri is determined not to reveal Mustaqbal’s candidate before the bloc’s meeting with President Michel Aoun during Monday’s binding parliamentary consultations.

The sources and other media reports said three candidates are currently leading the race for the post -- ex-minister Raya al-Hassan, ex-minister Rashid Derbas and MP Samir al-Jisr.