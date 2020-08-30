Nasrallah Says Hizbullah to Facilitate Govt. Formation, Open to New Political Pact
Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday announced that his party will facilitate the formation of the new government as he welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s call for a new political pact in the country.
“We hope the parliamentary blocs will be able tomorrow to name a PM-designate who enjoys the constitutional requirements,” said Nasrallah in a televised address marking the last day of the Shiite Ashura commemorations.
“We need a government that can revive the economic and social situations, carry out reconstruction (of areas devastated by the port blast) and achieve reforms,” Nasrallah added.
“Whether in naming the premier or forming the government, we will cooperate to pull the country out of any governmental vacuum,” he went on to say.
Commenting on recent remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, Nasrallah said: “The French president called for a new political contract in Lebanon during his recent visit... We are open to any calm discussions in this regard, but we have a condition, that the discussions should enjoy the consensus of all Lebanese components.”
Nasrallah did not elaborate on what kind of changes his movement was willing to consider but cited criticism from "official French sources" over Lebanon's "sect-based political system and its inability to solve Lebanon's problems and respond to its needs."
Lebanon recognizes 18 official religious sects and its 128 parliamentary seats are divided equally between Muslims and Christians, an arrangement unique in the region.
However, governments born out of this system have been prone to deadlock and have failed to meet popular demands for better living conditions.
Macron, the first world leader to visit Lebanon after the devastating August 4 Beirut port blast, will return on Monday to press for reform and reconstruction.
On his earlier visit days after the blast, the French president said Lebanese leaders had a "huge" responsibility: "that of a revamped pact with the Lebanese people in the coming weeks, that of deep change."
On Friday, Macron spoke of the "constraints of a confessional system" in a country populated by Christians, Sunni Muslims and Shiites.
He said this, combined with "what can be mildly described as vested interests" had prevented political renewal and made reforms almost impossible.
Turning to the issue of the Beirut port explosion, Nasrallah called on the Lebanese Army to declare the results of the “technical probe” in order to put an end to any speculation or accusations against Hizbullah.
“I call on authorities to declare whether there were any missiles or weapons at the port,” Hizbullah’s leader said, adding that claims linking his party to tons of ammonium nitrate blamed for the blast are mere lies.
As for the incidents on the Lebanese-Israeli border that followed Israel's killing of a Hizbullah member in a Syria airstrike, Nasrallah said his group is “committed to an equation.”
“Our objective is not revenge but punishment and to establish a balance of deterrence,” he said.
“Israel, on its own, mobilized its forces and upped its measures on the Lebanese and Syrian borders... It is now sending remote control vehicles carrying dummies” to give us targets to hit, he added.
“Whenever Israel suspects any movement, it starts bombing the vicinity of its positions, and this reflects panic,” he said.
“Everything that has happened since our brother's martyrdom is part of the punishment,” Nasrallah went on to say.
He added: “Let the Israelis understand that whenever they kill one of our mujahideen, we will kill one of their soldiers.”
“We did not respond to the Israeli shelling days ago because that was what the Israelis wanted,” Nasralllah said.
Noting that Hizbullah is “not in a hurry” to respond to the killing of its fighter, and that it is awaiting the right circumstances on the ground, Hizbullah’s leader pointed out that Israeli soldiers currently in hiding “will eventually appear on the roads.”
-
30 August 2020, 12:32
Nasrallah to Israel: Your soldiers will eventually appear on the roads.
-
30 August 2020, 12:32
Nasrallah: We are not in a hurry to respond to Israel.
-
30 August 2020, 12:31
Nasrallah: We did not respond to the Israeli shelling days ago because that was what the Israelis wanted.
-
30 August 2020, 12:30
Nasrallah: The Israelis know that we are not seeking an achievement in the media.
-
30 August 2020, 12:29
Nasrallah: Let the Israelis understand that whenever they kill one of our mujahideen, we will kill one of their soldiers.
-
30 August 2020, 12:26
Nasrallah: Everything that has happened since our brother's martyrdom is part of the punishment.
-
30 August 2020, 12:26
Nasrallah: Whenever Israel suspects any movement, it starts bombing the vicinity of its positions, and this reflects panic.
-
30 August 2020, 12:25
Nasrallah: Israel, on its own, mobilized its forces and upped its measures on the Lebanese and Syrian borders... It is now sending remote control vehicles carrying dummies to give us targets to hit.
-
30 August 2020, 12:23
Nasrallah on Israel's killing of Hizbullah member in Syria: We're committed to an equation and our objective is not revenge but punishment and to establish a balance of deterrence.
-
30 August 2020, 12:20
Nasrallah described the Hizbullah-AMAL clash in the southern town of Loubieh as regrettable and isolated.
-
30 August 2020, 12:19
Nasrallah: We stress the depth of the relation between Hizbullah and the AMAL Movement.
-
30 August 2020, 12:16
Nasrallah: We must be cautious because there is an attempt to reproduce Daesh in Iraq and Syria.
-
30 August 2020, 12:11
Nasrallah: Claims that Hizbullah is linked to the ammonium nitrate are lies.
-
30 August 2020, 12:10
Nasrallah: We call on the Lebanese Army to declare the results of the probe.
-
30 August 2020, 12:09
Nasrallah: I call on authorities to declare whether there were any missiles or weapons at the port.
-
30 August 2020, 12:08
Nasrallah: I call on authorities to declare the results of the technical probe.
-
30 August 2020, 12:08
Nasrallah: We stress that the judiciary should firmly follow up on the port blast. The blood of martyrs should not go in vain.
-
30 August 2020, 12:08
Nasrallah: Compensations should be paid to the people so that they can return to their homes.
-
30 August 2020, 12:07
Nasrallah: Had the presidents of Iran or Syria called for a new political contract in Lebanon, would would have happened? There is a problem in the Lebanese political culture.
-
30 August 2020, 12:05
Nasrallah: Years ago, I mentioned a constituent assembly to improve the Taef Accord and we remember the reactions that occurred.
-
30 August 2020, 12:04
Nasrallah: The French president called for a new political contract in Lebanon during his recent visit... We are open to any calm discussions in this regard, but we have a condition, that the discussions should enjoy the consensus of all components.
-
30 August 2020, 12:02
Nasrallah: Who says that the Lebanese people want a neutral, technocrat or political government?
-
30 August 2020, 12:02
Nasrallah: We can claim that we are the biggest political party in Lebanon with the biggest number of supporters, but we do not claim that we represent the entire Lebanese people.
-
30 August 2020, 11:58
Nasrallah: Are protests and street presence the criterion for reflecting popular demands? Shall we organize a referendum?
-
30 August 2020, 11:55
Nasrallah: International calls for meeting the demands of the Lebanese people are excellent.
-
30 August 2020, 11:54
Nasrallah: We will cooperate to pull the country out of any governmental vacuum.
-
30 August 2020, 11:53
Nasrallah: We hope parliamentary blocs will be able to name a premier-designate tomorrow.
-
30 August 2020, 11:53
Nasrallah: Claims that Hizbullah is impeding reforms are lies.
-
30 August 2020, 11:53
Nasrallah: We are pinning hope on the coming hours. We need a government that can achieve reforms.
-
30 August 2020, 11:52
Nasrallah on Netanyahu's stance rejecting the sale of F-35s to the UAE: Israel does not trust the UAE or any other nation in the region.
-
30 August 2020, 11:50
Nasrallah on UAE-Israeli deal: Any such agreement is treason.
-
30 August 2020, 11:50
Nasrallah: We condemn all attempts to acknowledge Israel and all forms of normalization with this enemy. We renew our condemnation of the stance of the officials in the UAE.
-
30 August 2020, 11:48
Nasrallah: The same as we triumphed over the past years, the same as those in Yemen, Syria and Iran have triumphed, we believe that there will be coming victories in the future.
-
30 August 2020, 11:46
Nasrallah: The U.S. is interfering in Iraq and imposing a siege on Iran.
-
30 August 2020, 11:45
Nasrallah: The U.S. is imposing an unjust siege on Syria and occupying Syrian territory. The U.S. backs tyrant regimes in our region, such as in Bahrain.
-
30 August 2020, 11:44
Nasrallah: There is a U.S. aggression against our region, manifested in the U.S. policies towards occupied Palestine and the war in Yemen.
-
30 August 2020, 11:43
Nasrallah: The U.S. administration wants to practice hegemony and impose governments on peoples.
-
30 August 2020, 11:41
Nasrallah: We in Hizbullah, in the Islamic resistance in Lebanon, stress our firm commitment to rejecting this usurping entity (Israel), even if the entire world acknowledges its existence. We will continue to stand by anyone who fights it.
-
30 August 2020, 11:39
Nasrallah: I will tackle the regional situation, the Lebanese situation and the situation on the border.
-
30 August 2020, 11:34
Nasrallah: This year, the Ashura day is sadder, because the squares are empty due to coronavirus.
"Had the presidents of Iran or Syria called for a new political contract in Lebanon, what would have happened? There is a problem in the Lebanese political culture."
So why do you people on Annahar keep praising France?
This is a Lebanese matter.
Ya Mastuca ya ahbal. You are as stupud as your Master! France has no direct implications with Lebanon the way those 2 countries do. Iran finances and supports ONE Lebanese Militia. Hezbollah. And Syria is our direct neighbor... and your ally! Militarily... and in a secterian fashion. How is this comparable to France!!?? Ya Ahbal!
Hey Mystic, One thing you need to understand Iran is not supporting the Government of Lebanon they are supporting a Militia. Also, why hasn't your Leader called for holding corrupt politicians accountable. We all know that Berri is a thief as well as his family, does your fearless leader have the courage to hold Berri accountable. The one thing Hisbullah can do to show they care about the Lebanese and not Iran is start by cleaning their own house and if they start the rest will follow. So spare me your logic...
In substance you have it backwards. The "militia" is stronger than the LAF and Nasrallah, through its strong military, controls the government. Essentially, he's the dictator.
Whilst you people are immigrating to western countries, our numbers are growing. So stay and live with the rest of us or go stay in America and France.
lol @33%
Because we hate Iran, their Mollahs and their retard culture and we aspire to the culture of the west, that is what we are. We reject everything they represent and we don't like the way they look, they smell, they eat, they intermarry and the oppression of their police. There is no problem with Lebanese culture, there is a problem with little shits like you.
Those warehouses are not from the Shia people. Go ask your Christian and marinots and sunni and Druze Representatives where they signed off on all the paper work. Oh wait they got caught biting them when they were getting investigated. Your nothing but a pathetic paid troll causing fit when. DOG
Killer who stinks... you're a secterian biggot.
Yes... I am paid. I get a monthly salary to post here. What do you get? Nothing??
Oh... well... you must be an idiot then! At least I am making a buck! :)
And you are not sectarian? Don't throw with stones when you live in a glass house patriot from france
No Mastika ya idiot. I am not secterian. I have never insulted a sect. Only your armed Drug trafficking militia! So stfu!
Labayka Ya Ahl al-Bayt. Resisting all the way till the devils banish into The pits of fire.
"Nasrallah: Let the Israelis understand that whenever they kill one of our mujahideen, we will kill one of their soldiers."
I for one wouldn't want to be in a Hizballah base immediately after that happens.
“We need a government that can revive the economic and social situations, carry out reconstruction (of areas devastated by the port blast) and achieve reforms,” Nasrallah added.
We heard this too often in the past decades, and all Lebanese have been asking for it; the question is why all attempts taken in the past by some competent people to achieve these goals never worked out?
Nasrallah: Let the Israelis understand that whenever they kill one of our mujahideen, we will kill one of their soldiers.
It's good that Hassan Nasrallah is not in a hurry, because at the rate things are going, it could take centuries before he fulfills his promise. In the meantime, Israel will continue to grow in population, economic power, and military strength, while Nasrallah sits in his basement making bombastic statements.
Nasrallah: This year, the Ashura day is sadder, because the squares are empty due to coronavirus.
HAHAHAHA; the Rambos are afraid of Corona.....
“We did not respond to the Israeli shelling days ago because that was what the Israelis wanted,”
What is he? 12??
Nasrallah: This year, the Ashura day is sadder, because the squares are empty not due to COVID but because the filthy participants are otherwise occupied.
Supporters of Hizbullah and AMAL arrived on scooters and vandalized a stage and equipment at Beirut's Martyrs Square.
Stop giving this raccoon air time. Instead show us what they are doing to rebuild Lebanon. This raccoon needs to go. How dare he use God’s name in his party!! The party of Iran.
The day this evil iranian sectarian terrorist is brutally and violently murdered is the day we celebrate our true independence.
Nasrallah: The U.S. is imposing an unjust siege on Syria and occupying Syrian territory. The U.S. backs tyrant regimes in our region, such as in Bahrain.
lol !!!!!
The Iranian regime and your ideology of wilayat al faqih are models in democracy, right pos!?
"Let the Israelis understand that whenever they kill one of our mujahideen, we will kill one of their soldiers."
2006 Lebanon War the one Nasrallah stated
Israel Forces:
Killed: 121 killed
Hezbollah Fighters:
Killed: 500
Nasrallah has some major catching up to do for this one war alone
Nasrallah: Everything that has happened since our brother's martyrdom is part of the punishment. 7 hours
Lay off the hashishi ya sayid
Nasrallah: Israel, on its own, mobilized its forces and upped its measures on the Lebanese and Syrian borders... It is now sending remote control vehicles carrying dummies to give us targets to hit. 7 hours
Lol brilliant idea! They kill terrorists while the terrorists kill dummies. Lollll
This must explain the last attack when hizbullah swore that they killed and injured israelis and referred to the israeli helicopters transferring the injured while the israeli media declared that they were dummies lolll