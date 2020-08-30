Mustafa Adib Tipped to Become Lebanon's Premier

Lebanon's former ambassador to Germany Mustafa Adib was on Sunday tipped to become the country's new premier after his nomination was endorsed by ex-PMs Saad Hariri, Fouad Saniora, Najib Miqati and Tammam Salam.

The major blocs had said they would endorse the candidate chosen by Hariri and the ex-PMs.

The binding parliamentary consultations are scheduled for Monday and Adib is expected to be formally nominated to lead the new government.

Al-Jadeed TV had reported earlier on Sunday that the parliamentary blocs had received the names of three candidates -- Adib, Middle East Airlines chairman Mohammed al-Hout and State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat.

“President Michel Aoun is opposed to Ghassan Oueidat's nomination while Hariri prefers him over Adib,” al-Jadeed said.

Al-Jadeed had earlier reported that in their phone talks on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed to Aoun “three candidates chosen by the ex-PMs” and that the Lebanese president “chose one of them.”

“Hizbullah and AMAL have not objected against any of the candidates proposed by Hariri,” the TV network added.

Adib, who hails from Tripoli, had served as the director of Miqati’s office during the latter’s term as premier. He also served as his personal adviser.

The father of five is married to a French woman, according to media reports.

Other reports said that he enjoys the support of several Western capitals.