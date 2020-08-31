U.S.-Israeli Delegation Lands in Abu Dhabi on Historic Flight
The first direct commercial flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday, with a U.S.-Israeli delegation on board, after the two countries struck an accord to normalize ties.
Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and White House advisor, was on board Flight 971 of Israel's national carrier El Al as part of the delegation who were to meet with UAE officials.
The aircraft flew through Saudi Arabia's airspace, according to specialist website FlightRadar24 -- the first time El Al has publicly flown over the kingdom.
Is Israel part of the US or is the US part of Israel?
AP is going out of business: that's what this story tells us. You can't even read the prose: the two states "struck an accord" might seem to refer to the "US-Israel delegation" mentioned just previously in the sentence.
If the US and Israel formed a federation, would it be a "Jewish and democratic state" and what would that mean for elections and civil rights?