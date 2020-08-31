Berri Urges Change to Lebanon's Sectarian System
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday called for change to the country's confessional political system in the aftermath of the explosion at Beirut's port, blamed on official negligence and corruption.
"The most dangerous thing that the port disaster revealed... is the total collapse of the political and economic system's structure," Berri said shortly after Mustafa Adib was named prime minister-designate.
"Therefore, there must be a change to this confessional system, which is the cause of all ills," Berri added.
He reiterated that Lebanon should establish a "civil state," adding that there should be a non-sectarian electoral law based on turning Lebanon into a single electorate.
"I warn against continuing the current political performance, because it creates a fertile ground for waking up the dormant demons of the terrorist cells which are seeking opportunities to tamper with unity and civil peace," Berri went on to say.
He also warned that "this time our fear for Lebanon comes from internal and not external factors."
Turning to the issue of the government, the Speaker called for the quick formation of "a strong government that gathers competencies and possesses a reformist rescue program that would be implemented within a specific timeframe."
"It should have a clear vision on how to rebuild what has been destroyed and it should immediately begin with the necessary reforms," he stated.
Describing the Beirut port disaster as a "tragedy" that affected entire Lebanon and entire "humanity," Berri said the probe into the case should proceed "without delay nor rush.
"Let the judiciary seek technical assistance from any party on the condition of preserving sovereignty," he added.
Why is this warlord, war criminal, thief, genocidal mafioso born in Sierra Leone, with US citizenship still poisoning our lives in 2020? Why is he still allowed to breath, to threaten the country?
Why is he getting coverage in the media? I want to read his name in the kholood section, not on the main page!
That would also be nice for the rest of them and most of all the dress wearing Iranian rat living in a hole.
كلن. كلن كلن.
They keep saying Israel this and Israel that while Israel keeps pumping them in the ahole. Seems they like it, because all they've been doing their whole life is accepting it, while our society deteriorates.
Berri is the biggest phony in Lebanese politics. While Musa Sadr was an honest and visionary political giant belonging to a handful of leaders who cared about uplifting their community in cooperation with others, Berri is the opposite in every way. Whereas Sadr build, Berri froze and destroy. Whereas Sadr worked hard to serve and unite, Berri is here to be served. Whereas Sadr understood and cherished the uniqueness of Lebanon democracy and freedom (lacking in Iran where he was born), Berri make deal with Hizb's arms destroying any hope democracy, sovereignty and investments. Sadr in 2010 would have been a leader of the Green Revolution, whereas Berri and Hisb represent the oppressive Lebanese basij.
And why do we need a senate again? We already have 120 something MP's who don't apparently do much except take advantage of their immunity and steal with impunity. The last thing we need are more government employees.
And if there are more than 15 ministers in this government, then everything everyone had said is complete bullshit.
There must be reason he;s so adamant on the Lebanon as a single district. I would say I don't know much that will work, but for sure it will not get rid of this corrupt political class. The only way is the one man one vote.
This way they will not be able to align list of candidates no one knows with other to gain an upper hand. Each candidate will have to run on their own platform and their vision for their district and the country as a whole. Until this happens the same corrupt warlords and their goons will be reelected.
Instead of telling us what we should or should not do... he should start by resigning, and give back the Billions he stole... yeah... dream on!
He is the head of a militia of THUGS and shall remain as such!
Reform must begin with the dictator -- Hezbollah -- relinquishing power. Only then can you have democracy. Changing the voting but leaving Hezbollah with dictatorial control over the military and administration is useless.
In an attempt to maintain equality between Christians and Muslims, Article 24 of the constitution mandates the distribution of offices on the basis of Confessionalism as an interim measure, but does not specify how they are to be allocated. (See National Pact.) It does, nevertheless, specify that half the seats shall be given to Christians and half to Muslims. Article 24 in its entirety reads as follows.[1]
Until such time as the Chamber enacts new electoral laws on a non-confessional basis, the distribution of seats shall be according to the following principles:
Equal representation between Christians and Muslims.
Proportional representation among the confessional groups within each of the two religious communities.
Proportional representation among geographic regions.
Exceptionally, and for one time only, the seats that are currently vacant, as well as the new seats that have been established by law, shall be filled by appointment, all at once, and by a two thirds majority of the Government of National Unity. This is to establish equality between Christians and Muslims as stipulated in the Document of National Accord. The electoral laws shall specify the details regarding the implementation of this clause.
irrelevant corrupt warlord thug. get the hell out of our live. you are nothing but a stooge for hizbtizi.
Mr. Berri, we wholeheartedly agree sir. Let' start the reform rolling right now beginning with you announcing your resignation in disgust against the ruling class. Someone has to start and it might as well be you sir.