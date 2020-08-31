Berri Urges Change to Lebanon's Sectarian System

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Monday called for change to the country's confessional political system in the aftermath of the explosion at Beirut's port, blamed on official negligence and corruption.

"The most dangerous thing that the port disaster revealed... is the total collapse of the political and economic system's structure," Berri said shortly after Mustafa Adib was named prime minister-designate.

"Therefore, there must be a change to this confessional system, which is the cause of all ills," Berri added.

He reiterated that Lebanon should establish a "civil state," adding that there should be a non-sectarian electoral law based on turning Lebanon into a single electorate.

"I warn against continuing the current political performance, because it creates a fertile ground for waking up the dormant demons of the terrorist cells which are seeking opportunities to tamper with unity and civil peace," Berri went on to say.

He also warned that "this time our fear for Lebanon comes from internal and not external factors."

Turning to the issue of the government, the Speaker called for the quick formation of "a strong government that gathers competencies and possesses a reformist rescue program that would be implemented within a specific timeframe."

"It should have a clear vision on how to rebuild what has been destroyed and it should immediately begin with the necessary reforms," he stated.

Describing the Beirut port disaster as a "tragedy" that affected entire Lebanon and entire "humanity," Berri said the probe into the case should proceed "without delay nor rush.

"Let the judiciary seek technical assistance from any party on the condition of preserving sovereignty," he added.