MTV Banned from Covering Consultations at Baabda
MTV television station announced on Monday that it was banned from covering the parliamentary consultations held at Baabda Presidential Palace to name a new PM for Lebanon.
MTV reporter, Nakhle Odaime, expressed his regret at the presidential palace’s decision to prevent him from covering consultations, saying, "I am surprised and shocked ... for the first time I am prevented from carrying out my journalistic duty in a public place and not in an institution."
The Presidential Palace issued a statement on the matter saying that MTV “station has launched verbal attacks at the President and stripped his official character, naming him without his official title, and went on insulting him and making inappropriate epithets against him.”
The statement said the Presidential Palace made “several efforts to make the TV station reconsider its inappropriate manner but without yielding,” noting that by audiovisual media law, the station’s behavior can be “punishable.”
Calls to boycott and block the channel have increased recently by pro-Free Patriotic Movement figures, mainly after its strong opposing stance regarding the performance of former PM Hassan Diab’s government and the presidential term of President Michel Aoun.
The station did not hesitate to launch a sharp attack and direct harsh criticism of the President after the deadly colossal bombing of the port of Beirut, describing the President as “Mr. Aoun.”
The TV station established in 1991, was closed in 2002 by a court order charging that its broadcasts violated a ban on political propaganda and harmed relations with Syria. It resumed broadcast in 2009.
Activists and journalists on social media, condemned Baabda’s ban of MTV.
Al-Jadeed channel news director Maryam al-Bassam said in a tweet that banning MTV from entering Baabda is an act of “piracy.”
God bless hezbollah and President Aoun for their support of Free Press and Freedom of Speech.
Shia Shia Shia !!!
Freedom of expression and Freedom of the Press are shrinking under Aoun's Presidency... despicable!
They should just call him old man aoun---mister seems too formal at this point in time.
Well that is well deserved because idiots like MTV and Naharnet and the rest shouldn't be covering this bastard and co in the first place. Your news coverage brings nothing new to the table. Same old shit since the past God knows how many years
Was watching a show Saturday night about the rise of Facism in Europe in early 20th century. they brought the Blackshirts of Mussolini and now I know where the Hizbos got tier ides of Blacshirts from when they invaded Beirut on 7th May. No here we have the same they were going after oppositions figures and news outlets who did not support El Duce. Same thing happening here.
No respectable TV station should give any airtime to Aoun, Beri and Nassrallah. There is a general rule in all civilized nations not to give any airtime or even mention the name of mass murderers because they don’t deserve this notoriety and publicity. It is way time for all patriotic TV stations to stop covering or even mentioning the names of current mass murderers running Lebanon politics. Lebanon never felt more humiliated and without honors at seeing Aoun, Beri, Bassil and the two Khalils deciding Lebanon future. These murderers should be in prison not on TVs
The truth always hurts eh you senile fool clown. what a disgrace to the presidency you have been. what a dark 4 years you've presided over thus far...tfeh 3layk and your imbecile in law.