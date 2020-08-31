Adib Visits Gemmayzeh after Designation, Confronted by Residents, Activists

In his first move after being appointed as Lebanon’s premier-designate, Mustafa Adib visited the historic neighborhood of Gemmayzeh, one of the areas hardest-hit by the catastrophic Beirut port explosion.

Donning an immaculate white shirt, tie and medical face mask, Adib tried to chat with residents -- something which no other senior Lebanese politician has done. Outgoing ministers Marie-Claude Najm and Tarek al-Majzoub had tried to inspect the area days after the blast but were chased away by residents and activists.

French President Emmanuel Macron had toured the area two days after the disaster where he received a savior’s welcome. Macron is due to return later on Monday to Lebanon and is expected to renew his calls for a radical overhaul of the country's complex, sectarian political system.

"There are no words to express this frightening scene," Adib said. The reaction was mixed, with some chanting "Revolution, revolution!" and demanding to know how he can be an independent prime minister when he was chosen by political parties.

"We want the truth, and if you are not going to work for the truth, then we don't want any of you," a man told Adib as the ambassador walked among the people, surrounded by a handful of guards.

"I want your trust," the PM-designate told a resident.

The PM-designate also met with volunteers spearheading relief efforts in the blast-hit district, telling them he wanted the state to work with them in rebuilding Beirut.

Adib said he wanted to form a government in record time so that the investigation into the blast can be faster. He later went into his car and sped off, as some chanted "Adib is one of them!" in reference to the ruling class.