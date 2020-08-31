Lebanon: From Deadly Explosion to New PM

From the deadly explosion at Beirut's port on August 4 to Monday's nomination of a new prime minister, here is a snapshot of developments in crisis-hit Lebanon as French President Emmanuel Macron prepares to visit.

- Devastation -

On August 4, a massive explosion destroys much of Beirut's port and devastates swathes of the capital.

The detonation was caused by a fire in a warehouse, which Lebanese authorities acknowledge held tons of ammonium nitrate for the past six years.

The huge explosion leaves at least 190 dead, more than 6,500 injured and nearly 300,000 homeless, according to the latest official toll.

The tragedy strikes a country that has for months been mired in its worst economic crisis in decades, marked by an unprecedented depreciation of its currency, hyperinflation, massive layoffs and drastic banking restrictions.

- 'Apocalyptic situation' -

The next day Beirut wakes up in a state of shock, with residents looking for the missing, tending to the wounded and searching gutted buildings for pets and belongings.

It is an "apocalyptic situation," says Beirut governor Marwan Aboud. A state of emergency is declared. International aid starts to flood in.

- France's Macron weighs in -

On August 6, Macron arrives in Beirut, staying for several hours and walking through the devastated neighborhood of Gemmayzeh.

His visit is praised by many Lebanese angry at their own leaders, whom they accuse of corruption and incompetence.

Macron calls for an international probe and for the "deep changes" the Lebanese population has been demanding for months.

President Michel Aoun the next day rejects any international probe, saying a missile or negligence could have been responsible for the disaster.

- Protests -

On August 8, three lawmakers from the opposition Kataeb Party resign, bringing the number of MPs who had stepped down in the wake of the blast to five.

Thousands of Lebanese call for vengeance against their leaders over the explosion.

Clashes erupt between security forces, using tear gas and rubber bullets, and protesters.

Demonstrators storm a series of ministries and the banking association, occupying the foreign ministry for several hours.

- International aid -

On August 9, the international community pledges 252.7 million euros (around $300 million) in emergency aid at a conference over video jointly organized by France and the United Nations.

The international community promises to stand by Lebanon, but demands that its aid be directly distributed to the population and that a transparent probe be carried out.

- Government resigns -

On August 10, Prime Minister Hassan Diab announces the resignation of his government, after the departure of several members of his cabinet under pressure from the street.

Demonstrators again take to the streets of Beirut and clash with security forces.

- Confessional system criticized -

On August 28, Macron points to the "constraints of a confessional system" in the country where political posts are allocated by sect.

He says this had led to "a situation where there is hardly any (political) renewal and where there is almost an impossibility of carrying out reforms."

"If we let Lebanon go... it will be civil war," he warns.

Two days later, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, chief of the powerful Iran-backed Shiite movement Hizbullah, says his group is "open" to a French proposal for a new political pact for Lebanon.

Aoun calls for the proclamation of a non-confessional "civil state" during a televised address to mark Tuesday's centenary of the Lebanese state.

- New Prime Minister -

On August 31, diplomat Mustafa Adib is named as Lebanon's new premier. He vows to carry out reforms demanded by the international community and to conclude an accord with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for change to the country's confessional political system and says the port disaster revealed "the total collapse of the political and economic system's structure."