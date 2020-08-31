Macron Lands in Beirut, Says Lebanese and French are 'Brothers'
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beirut Monday for his second visit since a deadly explosion on August 4 shook the nation and fueled a drive for political change.
Macron, who first flew to Beirut only two days after the blast, arrived at 9 pm (1800 GMT) for a two-day visit that will include a ceremony marking the centenary of Greater Lebanon.
He was welcomed at the airport by President Michel Aoun and an official Lebanese delegation.
In an Arabic-language tweet posted as Macron's plane touched down in Beirut, the French leader said: "I tell the Lebanese that they are like brothers to the French. Here I am returning to Beirut to demonstrate the developments regarding the urgent aid and to work together on preparing the appropriate circumstances for reconstruction and stability."
Speaking to reporters, Macron called for the swift formation of a government to lead crisis-hit Lebanon, following the designation of a new prime minister.
He said a new line-up should be agreed "as soon as possible" to rescue the country, which is reeling from the deadly August 4 port explosion, an economic collapse and the coronavirus pandemic.
You must hold the crooks accountable anything else is of no value to your Lebanese brothers...
The crook in chief is the only one not wearing a reusable and washable mask. Instead, he’s using surgical masks that are already scarce in our hospitals. What a POS.
Dude, do you ever take a break from Naharnet? You've been camping this site for years, jumping every article to leave comments (some of which are quite obnoxious, I must say) as soon as it is published. You live, eat and breathe this forum. I'm quite worried about your mental health. Would you like the number of a therapist?