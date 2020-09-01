Macron, Hariri Discuss Political Developments in Evening Meeting

Visiting French President Emmanuel Macron held late talks on Monday with ex-PM Saad Hariri at his Pine Residence in Beirut, Hariri’s media office reported.

Discussions between the two men focused on the latest political developments in Lebanon, and the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Excellent discussions with the President and friend Emmanuel Macron at the residence des Pins,” wrote Hariri in a tweet captioning a picture of Macron and himself.

Macron arrived in Beirut Monday for his second visit since a deadly explosion on August 4 shook the nation and fueled a drive for political change.

Macron, who first flew to Beirut only two days after the blast, arrived at 9 pm (1800 GMT) for a two-day visit that will include a ceremony marking the centenary of Greater Lebanon.

Speaking to reporters, Macron called for the swift formation of a government to lead crisis-hit Lebanon, following the designation of a new prime minister.

He said a new line-up should be agreed "as soon as possible" to rescue the country, which is reeling from the deadly August 4 port explosion, an economic collapse and the coronavirus pandemic.