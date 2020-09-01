Macron Tours Blast Site in Beirut Port

French President Emmanuel Macron visited the blast site in Beirut port on Tuesday and held meetings with representatives of the United Nations and civil society organizations tasked to help rebuild the port after the colossal August 4 explosion.

He also met with NGOs and private institutions who are helping in the rebuilding process.

The French president oversaw the distribution of aid from the French helicopter carrier Tonnerre which arrived in Beirut on August 14.

Macron will later meet with camp ventoux teams, who helped clean and remove rubble from Beirut port.

The French President arrived in Lebanon late Monday on his second visit in three weeks to crisis-hit Lebanon.

Macron has set an ambitious goal for his second trip to the country since the explosion ravaged Beirut: to press for change without being seen as a meddler.

Macron will also meet with some 400 French soldiers working with the Lebanese army to clear thousands of tonnes of debris from the port, vital for a country whose food is 85 percent imported.