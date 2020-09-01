Khamanei Says UAE 'Betrayed' Muslim World with Israel Deal
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday accused the United Arab Emirates of betraying the Muslim world with its agreement to normalise relations with Tehran's arch-foe Israel.
"The #UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region's countries, and #Palestine," Khamenei said, according to his official Twitter account.
"Of course, this betrayal won't last long but the stigma will stay with them," he added in a series of tweets.
In the agreement, only the third such deal it has struck with an Arab country, Israel pledged to suspend annexation of Palestinian lands.
But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that did not mean Israael was abandoning plans to annex the Jordan Valley and Jewish settlements across the occupied West Bank.
"I hope the Emiratis soon wake up and compensate for what they have done," Khamenei said.
"The UAE rulers opened the door of the region to the Zionists, and they have ignored and normalised the question of Palestine."
It was Khamenei's first reaction to the agreement between the UAE and Israel that US President Donald Trump announced on August 13.
His remarks came after a US-Israeli delegation landed in Abu Dhabi on Monday on the first direct commercial flight from Tel Aviv to mark the normalisation of ties, with Saudi Arabia allowing the flight to cross its airspace.
The Iranian foreign ministry had previously denounced the deal as an act of "strategic stupidity".
The UAE downgraded its relations with Iran in January 2016 amid rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic republic.
Tehran-Riyadh relations deteriorated further last year following a series of attacks on tankers in sensitive Gulf waters, which Washington blamed on Iran.
Tehran denied the allegation.
Saudi Arabia and Iran, the region's two leading powers, take opposing sides in the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.
He talks of betrayal? Has he forgotten irans trade for parts for their old f-14's? They are Israel's first partner hence why they do not fire a shot at the israelis instead use lebanon as a bargaining chip..
Running scared are we Mr. supreme leader? You do realize one’s sure that the impetus for that deal was none other than your Iran. It’s not that the UAE was dying to make peace with Israel, they would choose anything that is against Iran and you sir. Anything is better than you and your dismal philosophy.
Khamaney is an ignorant and heretic when it comes to Islam, the first basic lesson, should be for him to understand the meaning of the word “Islam”.
I guess between the choice of making peace with Iran or Israel, the choice was pretty clear. Iran is a loose canon spitting out hatred and bigotry over the region---any countries under its direct influence like Iraq, Syria, Gaze and Lebanon are under corrupt inefficient government under the guise of 'resistance'.
Hopefully the people of Iran figure out that their problems are directly tied to him and take action. The world would thank them.
The ONLY reason the Tyrants of the UAE made peace with Apartheid Israel is because after the Arab Spring they no longer relied on the US government to save them because the US did nothing to save the tyrants of Tunisia and Egypt. Israel is the only country that is willing to sell them spy technology and other needs to oppress their people without anyone in that racist ethnic cleansing entity speaking out about "human rights". The Gulf rulers are very desperate and fearful and are taking major risks to save their necks. It is foolish to ask the most hated entity in the middle east to help you. This is like Antwan lahd asking Israel to help him rule Lebanon.
BTW, for those who bring up how Iran secretly in the 1980's accepted buying a small amount of light weapons in the Iran-Contra scandal to defend itself after Iraq troops invaded and occupied Iran, there is no comparison to what the UAE did by openly embracing Israel as it continues to kill, ethnic cleanse, destroy homes, seize more land, and expand colonial settlements faster then ever before.
Except for Saudi Arabia, the natives of the Gulf states have small populations and are relatively wealthy, and are not willing to risk their lives to remove the absolute Monarchs even as their economy stagnates from their reliance on oil and gas. Saudi Arabia is another matter. They have a growing population of millions of poor citizens who are ready to rebel as the Saudi economy continues to stagnates from their reliance on oil and gas. When the KSA goes then ALL the Gulf Zionist Monarchies will follow.
You have 2 kinds of leaders and followers: those who have integrity and fight for what they believe in even though it may bring them economic losses, and those who do not have any integrity and are only interested in $'s. Guess who ALWAYS wins in the end?
Integrity from the Iranians---seriously, you have some mush in between your ears. Open your eyes and see what they are REALLY doing---they kill, starve and torture their own people to promote their causes, while at the same time, the rulers suffer NOTHING.
Learn the definition of a word before you use it in a sentence.
Israeli stooge, what about Jews killing unarmed civilians daily, stealing land, not renting to arabs??????????
bigjohn yesterday in ayr'an they sentenced a man to 9 years in prison for beheading his daughter in an honor killing when at they same time a man was sentenced to death for drinking alcohol. wake up you captagon filled fool. You are devoting your life to that garbage and defending it as well?...you are a looser of the highest order.