Army Contains Renewed Tensions in Khalde
The army intervened after gunshots were fired in Khalde Tuesday following the return to the area of a man involved in the recent sectarian clashes there.
“Gunshots were fired in the Khalde area at the southern entrance of Dawhet Aramoun,” the National News Agency said.
“Lebanese Army troops present outside the Chebli Center and the Rammal Supermarket immediately intervened to pacify the situation, subjecting cars heading to the area to thorough inspection,” NNA added.
Two people had been killed and three others wounded in clashes last week between supporters of Hizbullah and members of Khalde’s Arab tribes. The violence erupted over the hanging of banners related to the Shiite religious occasion of Ashoura.
