Schenker Says U.S. and France in Close Contact on Lebanon

Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker said in remarks to Saudi Asharq el-Awsat newspaper on Wednesday, that the United States and France are in “constant contact about Lebanon,” and are “very interested” in the Mediterranean country.

“This is the second visit for French President Emmanuel Macron to Lebanon, and US Deputy Secretary of State David Hale was there. I myself spent a long time with Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo before heading to Beirut. He is very interested in Lebanon focusing on several developments because Lebanon is a very old partner and friend of the US,” Schenker told the daily.

On the devastating Beirut port explosion, the U.S. official said it is the result of years of government negligence of the people’s interests.

“The Lebanese government must believe in reform. There is a need for a government that cares about its people and their demands, a responsible and transparent government that carries out economic and political reforms,” he said.

Schenker said the U.S. is committed to investigations into the Beirut blast, noting that American teams are working on the ground. But he noted that an international investigation into the blast could be lengthy and may not please the entire Lebanese parties.

“An international tribunal would need a long time, and the parties might not be satisfied, but we expect the government of Lebanon to be transparent as well with the presence of a number of international groups helping in the investigation,” he said, noting the probe will remain secret until its completion.

Admitting that the explosion was a great shock, he said “but based on the actions of the Lebanese governments, it was not a surprise."