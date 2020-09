NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday condemned the "shocking" use of a Novichok nerve agent to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and demanded a proper investigation by Moscow.

"The German government has announced that Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. This is shocking, and I utterly condemn it," Stoltenberg said in a statement.