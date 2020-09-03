Report: Toil and Trouble to Form Non-Partisan Lebanon Cabinet
At the forefront of challenges facing PM-designate Mustafa Adib is whether Lebanon’s rival political parties will allow him to form a government of “experts” excluding political parties or any of their representatives, An Nahar daily wrote on Thursday.
Adib had pledged on Wednesday to form a "government of experts" to spearhead reforms demanded by France and the rest of the international community as well as by the vast majority of the Lebanese people.
One more “no less important” challenge facing Adib lies in facilitating his mission to form a government and testing the parties’ “genuine” willingness to ditch demands for government portfolios, considering how past “fait accompli” governments were formed devoting shares and quotas for specific parties over so many years, added the daily.
During Tuesday’s talks between French President Emmanuel Macron with representatives of Lebanon's top nine political blocs, most of these parties expressed willingness to accept rotation in the ministries, it added.
But hints and “conditions” began to emerge, said An Nahar, through “hypothetical and pre-emptive demands heard by the PM-designate from some political parties, which means that his task will not be easy, as impressions prevail.”
They will Eat him alive!
So as we can see...
When Jumblat and Berri ask for 40 or 50 % of a new business that wants To open up in their area,... well we can see that level of thievery will fight the Lebanese tooth and nail by any means to keep its hold on the business of corruption...
Hey guys don’t think I’m excluding the other kingpins who are equally as corrupt.
Totally agree. Until every single one of the current ruling class is completely out of politics, the same will continue. Nothing will ever change.
It is too bad the explosion in the port didn't occur outside parliament while it was in session---of course, since they are cockroaches, they would have found a way out of the rubble.
Seriously, the political class here is the worst ever---Macron's visit is barely gone and they are already trying to put their hands into the government which they FAILED at.