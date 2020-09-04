Erekat: Palestine Victim of Trump Electoral Ambitions

A senior Palestinian official on Friday slammed Serbia's decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem saying it makes "Palestine a victim" of U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election hopes.

"Palestine has become a victim of the electoral ambitions of President Trump, whose team would take any action, no matter how destructive for peace... to achieve his re-election" in November, tweeted Erekat, the secretary-general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

"This, just like the UAE-Israel agreement (to normalize diplomatic ties), isn't about Middle East Peace," he added.