Adib Vows Commitment to Investigations into Beirut Blast

Prime Minister designate Mustafa Adib marked one month since Beirut’s deadly port blast on Saturday, affirming commitment to investigations into the colossal explosion that took the lives of more than 191 people, injured thousands and left around 300,000 people homeless.

“As we patch our wounds, we have to stand united with hope for the future and confidence in our ability to rise, reform and build a state up to the aspirations of the new generation,” said Adib in a tweet.

“Meanwhile we are committed to investigations until justice says its word,” he added.

Late in August, Adib, Lebanon's ambassador to Germany, was appointed by the president to form a new government, after he secured 90 votes among the legislators in the 128-member parliament.

He pledged to speed up the investigation into the massive Beirut explosion and implement reforms after winning the backing of major parties in the crisis-hit country.

Judge Fadi Sawwan, leading investigations into the blast, issued several arrest warrants since the start of the probe.

Many have blamed the disaster on official negligence and corruption.