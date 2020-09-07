Italian PM to Visit Beirut Tuesday

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte is expected to kick off a two-day visit to Beirut on Tuesday for talks with senior Lebanese officials, and to inspect the UNIFIL’s Italian battalion and the blast site in Beirut’s port, media reports said on Monday.

Conte is expected to kick start his meetings with President Michel Aoun, and a number of officials.

He will inspect the blast site in Beirut where an Italian ship docked earlier transporting advanced aid to Beirut’s firefighters, and medical and food supplies.

After the devastating August 4 explosion, the Italian government, in addition to several other states, provided relief support and humanitarian aid for Lebanon.

Conte’s visit to Lebanon comes less than two weeks after the visit of the Italian Minister of Defense, Lorenzo Guerrini, who met with senior officials and supervised the urgent Italian support programs for the Lebanese people, after the Beirut port bombing.‏ ‏