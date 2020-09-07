Serbia, Kosovo Leaders Meet for Talks in Brussels

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo resumed talks in Brussels on Monday aimed at normalising their relations, days after a much-heralded meeting in Washington.

President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti were to meet for a second round of EU-brokered face-to-face talks as they seek to resolve disputes two decades after clashing in war.

Monday's meeting follows a weekend of technical talks between the two sides and a high-profile summit at the White House where Vucic and Hoti signed statements committing to measures to improve economic relations.

President Donald Trump's administration touted this as a major breakthrough, but on Monday Vucic and Hoti issued a joint statement that gave a far more cautious read.

"The recently agreed documents in Washington DC, building on previous dialogue-related commitments undertaken by the two parties, could provide a useful contribution to reaching a comprehensive, legally binding agreement on normalisation of relations," the statement said.

In one of Europe's most intractable disputes, Serbia has refused to recognise Kosovo's declaration of independence since the province broke away in the bloody 1998-99 war that was ended only by a NATO bombing campaign against Serb troops.

Both Kosovo and Serbia are facing mounting pressure from the West to resolve the impasse which is seen as crucial to either side joining the EU.

More than 13,000 people died in the war, mostly Kosovo Albanians, who form a majority in the former province.

One key question is diplomatic recognition for Kosovo -- five of the EU's 27 countries do not acknowledge its independence.

The two sides have been in EU-led talks for a decade to normalise their relationship, but little progress has been made, with a raft of agreements concluded in 2013 yet to be fully implemented, and the previous round of negotiations broke down in 2018 after a series of diplomatic tit-for-tats.

Vucic and Hoti resumed face-to-face talks in Brussels in July but the effort got off to a frosty start, with the Serbian leader accusing Pristina of trying to "blackmail" Belgrade.

EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell, who is hosting the Brussels talks along with the EU's special representative Miroslav Lajcak, said Monday's meeting would focus on "non-majority communities and the settlement of mutual financial claims on property".

"Both topics are very sensitive and very important for the future relationship between Kosovo and Serbia and for the everyday life of their people," Borrell said.