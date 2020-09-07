Sawwan Questions Witnesses, Dismisses Motions to Release Detainees

Lead judicial investigator into the Beirut port blast Judge Fadi Sawwan on Monday heard the testimonies of four witnesses and will question more witnesses on Tuesday, the National News Agency said.

Sawwan also dismissed motions for the release of three detainees in the case, remanding them in custody.

According to media reports, 31 suspects have been detained in the probe, most of them customs and port officials.

Sawwan has recently heard the testimony of caretaker PM Hassan Diab and is reportedly poised to question ministers and former ministers.

The cataclysmic explosion at the port killed at least 191 people and wounded around 6,500 others, making it Lebanon's deadliest peacetime disaster.

Seven people are still listed as missing while swathes of the capital were devastated and around 300,000 have lost their homes.

The tragedy has been blamed on tons of explosive ammonium nitrate that were left languishing in an unsecured hangar at the port for around six years.