9 Deaths and 400 New Coronavirus Cases in Lebanon

Lebanon recorded nine deaths and 400 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Monday evening.

The Ministry said 393 of the cases were recorded among residents, who include 11 health workers, and seven among people coming from abroad.

The new cases raise the country’s overall tally since February 21 to 28,426 while the fatalities take the death toll to 200.

The country has meanwhile recorded 6,430 recoveries.