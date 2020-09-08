Conte Meets Aoun: Italy to Contribute to Social, Economic Growth in Lebanon

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday affirmed strong and old relations between Lebanon and Italy, noting that his country will stand on the front lines regarding the emergency response and the rapid reconstruction of the areas affected by the Beirut explosion.

After meeting President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace, Conte said “the time has come to look forward and build trust between citizens and institutions in Lebanon, as well as writing a new page in Lebanon’s history.”

He said although the step is “challenging, but everything becomes possible thanks to the Lebanese authorities that can adhere to a renewed path for institutions and the government. These demands have been long called by civil society organizations and citizens.”

Conte said Italy “respects the Lebanese people’s sovereignty and will stand by its side hoping that a new government is formed to fulfill reconstruction and a reform program incorporating the just demands of citizens.”

The PM said he highlighted the above during his talks with Aoun, noting that Italy “will contribute to the support of economic and social development in Lebanon. Lebanon can count on Italy and on its role in the European Union and in the international community.”

Extending his condolences to the Lebanese people over the victims of Beirut’s port explosion, he said the blast “shook the whole international community as much as it shook Lebanon.

“Italy was at the forefront to respond to the emergency and early reconstruction phase. We have intervened immediately through the Italian civil defense and sent medical and health aid to Lebanon. We sent a military field hospital with advanced capabilities, and teams were also sent to the engineering regiment in the army,” added Conte.