Caretaker Foreign Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

by Naharnet Newsdesk 09 September 2020, 13:38
Caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe reportedly tested positive for Coronavirus and will be isolating for two weeks, the National News Agency said on Wednesday.

The Minister did not comment on the matter nor were any details revealed.

Lebanon has seen a remarkable increase in coronavirus cases, mainly after the August 4 Beirut port blast.

498 cases were recorded on Tuesday and seven deaths.

According to official data, Lebanon registered 6722 recoveries since the outbreak of the virus on February 21.

Missing cedars 09 September 2020, 13:51

That's why he is called foreign minister because he meets foreigners and gets corona. Did he think about that before taking this job.

Missing logik 09 September 2020, 15:17

What a waste of corona.

