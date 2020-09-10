French Television Channel Organizes Support Program for Lebanon

France’s public national television channel, France 2, announced Thursday that it is organizing an evening of support for Lebanon on October 1 in the aftermath of the massive Beirut port explosion earlier in August.

The evening includes live broadcasts from Paris and Beirut.

The government station declared in a statement that all television and digital stations affiliated with "France TV" will participate "on October 1 in providing assistance to the Lebanese people."

Several television programs will participate in the initiative called United for Lebanon, added the statement.

The program will culminate in a special evening broadcast live via France 2, in partnership with the state-owned France Inter radio.

The evening begins with a televised program on the Beirut port explosion followed by a large concert in support of Lebanon inviting for donations.

It will be transmitted directly from the Olympia theater in Paris.

According to the statement, France TV and Radio France will cooperate with the French Red Cross, which “will hand over all donations collected to the Lebanese Red Cross.”