Jumblat Says Port Fire Sought to ‘Destroy Evidence’

Progressive Socialist party leader ex-MP Walid Jumblat said Friday the fire that broke out at Beirut port yesterday sought to “demolish evidence” in the case of the colossal Beirut blast earlier in August.

“They burnt evidence fearing a bold investigator with a conscientious or fearing an honest employee and those are many in this criminal administration,” said Jumblat in a tweet.

Jumblat went on saying that “this authority will not escape punishment.”

A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, the site of last month's catastrophic explosion that killed nearly 200 people and devastated parts of the capital.

Investigations into the monster blast are underway and twenty-five suspects are in custody.

Lebanon has rejected an international investigation into the country's worst peace-time disaster, but its probe is being aided by foreign experts, including from the FBI and France.