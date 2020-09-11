Aoun Discusses Situation at Port with Army Chief

President Michel Aoun met with Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun and several military officials on Friday for discussions on the situation at the port of Beirut after the deadly mega blast and a huge fire one month after.

Discussions have also focused on the humanitarian aid operations and the obstacles facing their progress.

A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, the site of last month's catastrophic explosion that killed nearly 200 people and devastated parts of the capital.

The fire hit a warehouse containing food aid which threatened to disrupt humanitarian operations and sparked outrage among Lebanese still reeling from a devastating dockside explosion last month.

The army and the interim port chief said the fire broke out in a warehouse in the port's free zone containing cooking oil and tyres.