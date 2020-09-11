Trump Announces Bahrain, Israel 'Peace Deal'
U.S. President Donald Trump announced Friday a "peace deal" between Israel and Bahrain, which becomes the second Arab country to settle with its former foe in less than a month.
"Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!" Trump tweeted.
A joint U.S.-Israel-Bahrain statement said there would be "full diplomatic relations."
Bahrain has agreed to formalize the deal with Israel at a ceremony on September 15 at the White House, where the United Arab Emirates will also sign off on its own thaw with Israel announced in mid-August.
According to the statement, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump talked earlier Friday before announcing the breakthrough.
At the White House Trump celebrated, calling it "a truly historic day" and "so interesting" that he was able to make the announcement on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks against the United States.
"When I took office the Middle East was in a state of absolute chaos," said Trump, who faces a difficult re-election in just over seven weeks.
In Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also hailed the agreement.
"Citizens of Israel, I am moved to be able to tell you that this evening, we are reaching another peace agreement with another Arab country, Bahrain. This agreement adds to the historic peace with the United Arab Emirates," Netanyahu said in a Hebrew-language statement.
And in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, a senior official said the deal would boost regional "security, stability, prosperity."
- Trump redraws the lines -
Until now, Israel has been able to strike only two similar peace accords with Arab countries -- Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994 -- and Trump is hoping that the diplomatic successes will give him badly needed momentum going into the November 3 election.
The Republican businessman has styled himself as the most pro-Israeli US president in history.
He has taken a string of decisions highly beneficial to Israel, from recognizing disputed Jerusalem as the country's capital to tearing up an international accord that had been meant to end Iran's isolation in return for verified controls to ensure against militarization of its nuclear industry.
At the same time, Trump has pushed to wind down the United States' own military footprint in the region after decades of bloody entanglements. His earlier success in getting an Israel-UAE normalization prompted a right-wing Norwegian member of parliament to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize.
The UAE's earlier announcement of a normalization of relations with Israel broke with years of Arab League policy on the Middle East conflict but has seen pushback from the Palestinians and Iran, who both termed the deal a betrayal.
Trump, who has made crushing sanctions and diplomatic pressure on Israel's arch foe Iran a priority of his administration, predicted however that there would be a "very positive" development in the standoff with Tehran.
"I can see a lot of good things happening with respect to the Palestinians," he added, without giving details.
This will hasten the gulf tyrants demise. The People of Bahrain are not afraid of the puppets tyrants or of their enemy Zionist backers.
Spoken like a true Iranian boot licking slave, your screen name should be big ja3far.
Hey idiot, you have to be an enemy Zionist to condone this
“Peace deal” between the hated criminal tyrant of Bahrain and the hated terrorist Zionist entity. There was never a war between the puppet dictators and the racist ethnic cleansing entity to make peace. There will NEVER be peace between the Natives and the Zionist settlers who are also now protecting their puppet Arab criminal rulers.
cowards like you and like Iran/ Syria and their followers talk to talk but too chicken shits to walk the walk a bunch of cowards likr your master hiding in the sewer.
Hey Zionist Yahudi: Remove the cross since you hate the cross. Your coward soldiers are still hiding expecting to be killed.
Before the Oslo accords that were signed by Palestinian collaborators and terrorist Israel, most of the world did not recognize Israel including most African countries, China, India, Spain, Greece, Portugal, and the Vatican. Collaborators are the biggest enemy to liberation and they must be liquidated the way they were done by Mandela’s ANC. Leaders come and go and justice will be delayed, but NEVER denied in the long run.
I honestly do not know who is more irrational: you or Philipo! So now Arafat is a collaborator? The overwhelming majority of Palestinians supported the Oslo agreement (despite its many flaws). Were they also collaborators? There was a chance to have a peace but it was torpedoed by the right wings in both parties. As for South Africa, I suspect that you know zero about Mandela, the ANC and the struggle for freedom in that country so there is no point engaging with you on this issue!
The majority of Palestinians did NOT support the Oslo accords (even Edward Said) that allowed the Israel continue on building colonial settlers and promised the indigenous Palestinians NOTHING. As far as South Africa, I was living in the US in the 1980's and was HEAVILY involved in the Anti-apartheid movement. I suspect that you were in diapers or was not even born.
There was a chance to have peace? The indigenous Palestinians are NOT going to accept less than equality with the colonial settlers. Mahboud Abbas PNA became a police force for the occupation and continued to beg for a 2 state solution while Israel continued to build more colonial settlements and indirectly gave Israel legitimacy.The PNA should have been dissolved a long time ago. The difference between Abbas and Lahd is that Lahd is a lot smarter. Not only you know little about South Africa, you know little about the middle east.
bigjohn - I doubt it if you were involved in the apartheid movement. And no, I was not in diapers as I was in college in the USA in the mid 1980s. Now let us move to the relevant parts. Edward Said, who I respect tremendously and who outlined many of the flaws of the Olso agreement as I mentioned, is not the Palestinian public! When Palestinians were asked in December 1997, “What’s your opinion of the Oslo agreement? Would you say that you strongly support, support, oppose, or strongly oppose it?,” 68% of the public supported or strongly supported the agreements. A simple googling would support what I stated.
The PNA did not give Israel any legitimacy. Israel is imposing its will by force and would have done so with or without the PNA. Let us say you dissolve the PNA (and I am not saying that it should not be done as there are positives and negatives to the move), what would you suggest as a next step? Do you really think Israel will stop the occupation? Would they stop the settlements? What do you propose as a solution? Talk is easy but when you deal with life and death and the welfare of your people, options become a lot more difficult!
Except of course if you can build a country through slogans! We saw how this worked for us in Lebanon!
What makes you doubt I was in the Anti-Apartheid movement? I came to America when I was very young and was a leftist activist in the 1980's. The Anti-Apartheid movement along with the wars in central America were the most important issues for progressive activists in America when it came to American foreign policy.
You mention a poll that was taken in 1997? That was 23 years ago and Mahmoud Abbas is still there!
You are telling me that being a police force for the occupation and wanting to negotiate a 2 state solution separate and unequal (which is apartheid) without the return of refugees did not give Israel legitimacy? I already explained to you all the countries that did not recognize Israel before the lousy Oslo accords. What should have been done? What Mandela did. Only negotiate for TOTAL equality or stay in prison.
Please look at the past tense in my sentence above. At the time of signing, it was supported by Palestinians. As for South Africa, once the Apartheid regime lost the public relation battle in the US (it was lost in Europe already) because of the mobilization and empowerment of the black community within the Democratic party, it was game over.
he situation for the Palestinians is fundamentally different. One can argue that sympathy for the Palestinians would have reached similar levels as to shift the public opinion in the US, but this is very doubtful (South Africa does not have anything near the constituency that Israel has in the US). And with the ascendance of religious movements (including Hamas), that made it impossible. Prior to Hamas (nothing to say about all the other crazy Islamist movements), It used to be so easy to argue the Palestinian cause in debates in public (including ones organized by Hillel club). It was about justice and international law. Now, with the ascendance of the religious right, what do we have to offer for an argument?
The mistake the Palestinian leadership did was to go around the Palestinian negotiators back and sign and interim agreement with open ended language. That was a misjudgement (perhaps tinged with political survival on part of the PLO leadership who did not want to be in the limelight). But that is not treason or collaboration. The Palestinians held out for all of the West Bank and Gaza and East Jerusalem and they were close. Unfortunately, a fickle (and cheap) Israeli government waited too long to make enough concessions and a Hamas suicide bombings against civilians turned an already divided Israeli public decidedly against concessions and since then we had right wings governments in Israel!
The Palestinians held out for all of the West Bank and Gaza and East Jerusalem and they were close. Also, they refused to extinguish the right of return.
It is a Dictatorship that is signing the agreement and this dictatorship happens to be Sunni and is opposed by the majority of the population and on this issue opposed by the overwhelming majority of the population.
Rawe2a shwayy, it’s a Kingdom... A constitutional monarchy that has been around since at least two centuries, and before that they were the main tribe , it’s their land. There’s nothing wrong with this. Democracy doesn’t work either as we’ve seen across the globe.... corruption is rampant everywhere . My preference goes for lottery, picking random citizens to form a parliament for a duration of a single mandate.
Constitutional monarchy! Please explain to us what that means? And please explain to us the legal framework that limits the power of the monarch? and how this framework or constitution adopted?! s.o.s., Bahrain is an absolute monarchy! There used to be an one point of time a very small venue to express an opinion but that is gone for more than a decade.
S.o.s heretic, this was not done by the bahraini people. It was done by their dictator. You love dictators don't you? Let me guess your response is "iran bla bla bla". Also, if the shia lebanese (yes ghasbin 3annak lebanese) aren't smart, how come they were able to control lebanon while you are sitting on naharnet?
The Shia have yet to prove they belong in Lebanon. So far we’ve seen only loyalty to kakatollah Khamaney.... and they haven’t achieved anything since their arrival from Yemen a few years before the crusaders. Christians and Sunnis built the country over the centuries.
Same troll new look
"between Israel and Bahrain, which becomes the second Arab country to settle with its former foe"
Lol how was it its foe when they have been collaborating with them for years?
Arab tyrant dictators and israel back eachother.
Another slap in the face to Iran. I wonder if that regime will ever realise what's going on and remove their isolation to join the rest of the world.
This is a gift to Iran. Now, Iran has an easy target. Just like Israel has been bombing the Syrians, Iranians, and others (who are involved in the conflict with other local and international players), now Iran can bomb the UAE government and Israelis in the UAE.
This is the dumbest thing the Gulf tyrants have done. Now they cannot exploit anything like (Sunni versus Shiites) or say anything to criticize Iran or anyone else because they will be called Israelis and there is nothing worst than that.
The Palestinians are not our business, our futures aren’t tied. We’ve done more than our share for “the cause”. It’s time to move on and the gulf monarchies understood this. I have Palestinians in my family, I’m not xenophobic in any possible way, my grandfather married a Palestinian woman in the late 1800s (then divorced her because she was barren) . Lebanon must move on, Palestinians or or no Palestinians isn’t the question.
sos - I respect your position but the majority of Lebanese disagree with you on this. Yes, we must prioritize Lebanon first but we do not need to abandon the Palestinians.
A gift to Iran will be an open economy where people don't have to sell their kidneys to eat. I feel sorry for the Palestinians.
BTW, America and Europe no longer believe in inequality in the West and in places their colonial occupation created Apartheid like in South Africa and Israel. Persons of color will become a majority in the US in 2 decades and they oppose Israeli racism. Your years are numbered and you will become a minority. You do not want to be treated the way the Palestinians have bean treated. Seek forgiveness or you will end up leaving like 12% of White South Africans who have left South Africa after the end of Apartheid.
The people of Iran are NOT selling kidneys to eat. Actually their economic situation and the situation of the Palestinians are a lot better than the Algerians, Vietnamese, South Africans, and others who resisted and defeated colonial Imperialists after decades and even centuries of resistance. You need to lecture the criminal racist usurpers.
I believe the Palestinian authorty should resolve itself immediately and call for one state solution with equal rights. The refugees waited for 50 years or so and could wait another 20 years. Then the Israelis would have wished they gave negotiated with good faith based on pre 1967.
That is a position that has a lot of merit but I doubt that 20 years will suffice. The Palestinian issue will not be resolved until the balance of power in the region shifts and this is only possible when Arab countries develop systems of governance that enable their societies and economies to advance - hint: democracy and rule of law.