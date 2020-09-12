Lebanon Records 686 Virus Cases, 10 Deaths
Lebanon recorded 686 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and ten fatalities, the Health Ministry said.
The new cases raised the total number of COVID-19 cases in Lebanon to 23,669 since the first virus case was detected on February 21.
The health ministry said ten individuals have died of the virus Saturday.
Lebanon saw a spike in virus cases since the mega colossal blast at Beirut port upended a planned lockdown.
The pandemic has compounded the woes of a crisis-hit country reeling from a massive explosion that killed more than 130 people, wounded at least 5,000 and left an estimated 300,000 homeless.
