Pompeo Condemns 'Vicious' Execution of Wrestler in Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has condemned the "vicious" execution of a wrestler in Iran, joining a chorus of shock and censure -- including from the International Olympic Committee -- against the killing.

"The Iranian regime's execution of Navid Afkari is a vicious and cruel act. We condemn it in the strongest terms. It is an outrageous assault on human dignity, even by the despicable standards of this regime. The voices of the Iranian people will not be silenced," Pompeo tweeted.

Afkari has been accused of murdering a man during a wave of anti-government protests in 2018.

He had been found guilty of "voluntary homicide" for stabbing to death Hossein Torkman, a water department employee, on August 2, 2018, the judiciary said.

Shiraz and several other urban centers across Iran had been the scene that day of anti-government protests and demonstrations over economic and social hardship.