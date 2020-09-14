Hopes Dim for Timely Lebanon Govt. as French Deadline Looms

Lebanon's prime minister-designate on Monday updated President Michel Aoun on talks on forming a new government, but did not submit proposals for a cabinet despite a looming French-imposed deadline.

Premier-in-waiting Mustafa Adib "did not present a line-up" during Monday's meeting at the presidential palace, said a source at the president's office.

"Developments over the past two days necessitated more negotiations," the same source said, adding that Aoun and Adib would meet again when consultations were completed.

That dimmed hopes for a new cabinet by a mid-September deadline announced by French president Emmanuel Macron during his second visit to Lebanon since an August 4 explosion ripped through the capital, killing more than 190 people.

Macron said on September 1 that Lebanese leaders had promised to form a new government within two weeks.

Adib, who was designated premier just hours before the start of Macron's latest visit, kicked off consultations to form a new government the next day.

But the little-known former diplomat, who has received backing from most of the country's main political parties, has kept silent on the progress of talks.

Government formation usually takes months in Lebanon, a multi-confessional country constantly gripped by political deadlock because of a power-sharing arrangement that requires consensus from major parties on major decisions.

Macron and other world leaders have urged officials to form a new cabinet in record time to kick-start reforms and help lift the disaster-hit country out of its worst economic crisis in decades.

But the process has been hit by a series of snags.

Speaker of parliament Nabih Berri said on Sunday that his AMAL Movement would not take part in the government because he opposed Adib's approach to forming a cabinet.

An-Nahar newspaper had reported Friday that the speaker did not want to relinquish control of the finance ministry, which has been headed by an AMAL Movement representative since 2014.. Berri argues that there had been an agreement during the 1989 Taef meetings to permanently allocate the portfolio to the Shiite sect.

Berri's insistence emerged after the U.S. administration slapped sanctions on his top aide, ex-finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil, last week.

Macron held a telephone call with Berri on Saturday, during which the speaker reportedly insisted that the Finance Ministry is traditionally controlled by Shiites in Lebanon, according to his aides.

In a statement issued by his office later, Berri said he objected to the way the Cabinet formation was being undertaken. However, Berri said he would be supportive of any initiative to stabilize the nation.

An-Nahar said Adib had proposed to stage a ministerial rotation between top parties instead of reserving posts.

Jebran Bassil, the president's son-in-law and the head of the Free Patriotic Movement that Aoun founded, also said that his party would not take part in the new cabinet.

In a press conference, Bassil said that "internal and external" forces were trying to thwart government formation, criticizing Adib for trying to impose a line-up without broader political approval.

The FPM, AMAL and Hizbullah are part of an alliance that commands a majority in the outgoing cabinet and parliament.

Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar, close to Hezbollah, said Monday that objections by AMAL and Hizbullah could obstruct a settlement.