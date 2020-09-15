Israel Fires Flare Bombs over Hounin Valley

The Israeli army fired flare bombs at dawn over Lebanon’s southern border, the state-run National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

NNA said Israel fired six flare bombs over the Hounin Valley in the district of Marjayoun.

Israel violates Lebanon’s sovereignty several times a day infiltrating Lebanon by sea, land and air.

For generations, Israel is still technically at war with Lebanon. It deems the Iran-backed Hizbullah party as the biggest threat across its northern border.