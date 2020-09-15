Reports: Adib May Step Down, to Meet Aoun Wednesday
Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib might step down from the mission of forming a new government should the deadlock linked to the finance ministerial portfolio continue, media reports said on Tuesday.
“Adib may step down after heading to the Baabda Palace tomorrow,” al-Jadeed TV reported.
LBCI television said that “the French initiative has been suspended and Adib might step down after consulting with the President.”
Sources close to the PM-designate meanwhile told LBCI that “the choice of stepping down is one of the serious options.”
“Adib is not clinging to his designation and he does not want to defy any party, but he also does not want to renounce his principles nor to waste more time,” the sources added.
The privately-owned Akhbar al-Yawm news agency meanwhile said that Adib will visit Baabda on Wednesday to be briefed by President Michel Aoun on “the outcome of the consultations that he carried out regarding the governmental file.”
“As the deadline to form the government was extended to the weekend, Thursday will reportedly be crucial as to whether Adib will step down or a cabinet line-up will be announced,” the agency added.
Big mistake for Adib to step down. Aoun and the duo are the ones who need to step down for failing Lebanon before the Thawra catch them like rats. The only guaranty for Adib success is that all parties, and I mean Kelon, are against him. Then he will gain the absolute support of the people and the international community, the only possible way for success and saving Lebanon. Ultimately Kelon will be brought to justice and therefore he should not be supported by any of them. Please trust the Lebanese people and don't waste this unique opportunity. The more confident and courageous you are, the weaker and insignificant they will be. Do it for Lebanon, for the victims of the Port, for the ordinary people being abused by the Zuaama for ages.
Our empathies are mutual. How is succumbing to endless محاصصة marathons helpful?
Is it not time to let the “temple” fall on their heads instead of once again offering concessions?
In all honesty, have we not had enough? We’ve already been robbed of our life’s savings, more than half of us are above the poverty line and they still have their millions.
They now have much more to loose than we do, plain and simple. Resign and let France go completely to the American side and join what in some cases will be fatal sanctions on our corrupt politicians. Then it’ll be THEIR money in peril as ours is now.
Step down or not, NOTHING will change until the corrupt are punished for their crimes, and until then, these discussions and negotiations mean absolutely nothing, you idiots.