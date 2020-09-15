Reports Say PM-Designate Adib May Step Down
Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib might step down from the mission of forming a new government should the deadlock linked to the finance ministerial portfolio continue, media reports said on Tuesday.
“Adib may step down after heading to the Baabda Palace tomorrow,” al-Jadeed TV reported.
LBCI television said that “the French initiative has been suspended and Adib might step down after consulting with the President.”
Sources close to the PM-designate meanwhile told LBCI that “the choice of stepping down is one of the serious options.”
“Adib is not clinging to his designation and he does not want to defy any party, but he also does not want to renounce his principles nor to waste more time,” the sources added.
The privately-owned Akhbar al-Yawm news agency meanwhile said that Adib will visit Baabda on Wednesday to be briefed by President Michel Aoun on “the outcome of the consultations that he carried out regarding the governmental file.”
“As the deadline to form the government was extended to the weekend, Thursday will reportedly be crucial as to whether Adib will step down or a cabinet line-up will be announced,” the agency added.
Big mistake for Adib to step down. Aoun and the duo are the ones who need to step down for failing Lebanon before the Thawra catch them like rats. The only guaranty for Adib success is that all parties, and I mean Kelon, are against him. Then he will gain the absolute support of the people and the international community, the only possible way for success and saving Lebanon. Ultimately Kelon will be brought to justice and therefore he should not be supported by any of them. Please trust the Lebanese people and don't waste this unique opportunity. The more confident and courageous you are, the weaker and insignificant they will be. Do it for Lebanon, for the victims of the Port, for the ordinary people being abused by the Zuaama for ages.
Our empathies are mutual. How is succumbing to endless محاصصة marathons helpful?
Is it not time to let the “temple” fall on their heads instead of once again offering concessions?
In all honesty, have we not had enough? We’ve already been robbed of our life’s savings, more than half of us are above the poverty line and they still have their millions.
They now have much more to loose than we do, plain and simple. Resign and let France go completely to the American side and join what in some cases will be fatal sanctions on our corrupt politicians. Then it’ll be THEIR money in peril as ours is now.
Step down or not, NOTHING will change until the corrupt are punished for their crimes, and until then, these discussions and negotiations mean absolutely nothing, you idiots.
The largest Shia party has a major responsability in the current mess
Israel occupied some little villages. Syria occupied Tripoli. Syria occupied Beirut. They supported this fucking military occupation.
They killed Prime Minister Rafic Hariri
They started a war in 2006 with NO AUTHORIZATION from the DEFENSE MINISTER and the PRIME MINISTER.
In 2008, they OPENED FIRE on FELLOW LEBANESE.
They called the UAE and Saudis "dogs" despite the facts UAE and Saudis gave billions for reconstruction. Today, Lebanon is cut-off from them :
https://gulfnews.com/world/mena/gargash-lebanon-burned-its-bridges-with-the-gulf-states-1.72268583
They almost started another WAR in 2014 :
https://news.un.org/en/story/2014/07/472872-un-mission-reports-rocket-fire-south-lebanon-towards-israel
When will HEZBOLLAH take any responsabilities FOR WHAT THEY HAVE DONE
dwemm or aminedamane, whatever you wanna call yourself, stop trolling for israel while pretending to be lebanese
It's a fact Hezb killed Hariri.
It's a fact they had no problem with the Syrian army occupation.
It's also fact they started a conflict without any government authorization.
You call that Israeli trolling. I call that the truth.
good one @tariktehran
Well said dwemm; typical iranian stooge tarkibeirut. I don't blame them they are uneducated peasants. Each time the truth is mentioned you're n israeli collaborator. Well the brainwash lessons worked on you tarki...programmed to cry israeli/zionist whenever you encounter opposition because you have nothing else to cry. pathetic because its because of your likes Lebanon is where it is today and the rest of the middle east is upside down...satanic iranian tentacles. So take the finance ministry but what money will there be in the chest because there goes your international support...but that doesn't matter to idiots like you because the important thing is you hold the ministry.
Nah, he is trolling for israel, as is evident from his other comments. And i am not an iranian stooge nor uneducated nor a peasant. I believe iran has done a lot of evil. Its rather you who call people iranian left and right. Satanic fool. Lebanon is in this mess because of crappy leaders supported by crappy citizens. The problem with you is that you choose to only focus on one sides evil. No single party could harm lebanon to this point alone. But you would need an IQ above 90 to see that.
Lebanon is in catch 22 situation:1) Politicians are either gangsters, corrupt or puppets to foreign interests, above all struggle for their individual agenda.2) Significant part of the population is either due to ideology or due to blackmail position support these politicians. 3) the other constructive and reasonably educated part of the population ,because of religion believes , are not united. This leads to the following:
Half of the Lebanese believe that Israel is the enemy and Iran is the friend, the other half believe just the opposite.This makes it impossible that all Lebanese will feel equal, united and proud of their nation. Since the independence this has not been the case, and this is worse enemy than Iran or Israel.
Solution? yes: it is time that 2 Lebanon should emerge. one east oriented second opposite direction
better to have a troll from Israel than one from Hezbo. All hezbollah has done for Lebanon is being death, doom and sanctions. They like the Iranian model of torture and poverty for its people. Well congratulations Hezbo troll that's where Lebanon is heading. Bravo!
He has principles, and hopefully the EU and US will now put sanction not only on Barry and his family, but the entire Amal party and call it like it is, a mafia. They engage in the same activities under the same pretenses. What is different again?