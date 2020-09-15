Reports Say PM-Designate Adib May Step Down

Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib might step down from the mission of forming a new government should the deadlock linked to the finance ministerial portfolio continue, media reports said on Tuesday.

“Adib may step down after heading to the Baabda Palace tomorrow,” al-Jadeed TV reported.

LBCI television said that “the French initiative has been suspended and Adib might step down after consulting with the President.”

Sources close to the PM-designate meanwhile told LBCI that “the choice of stepping down is one of the serious options.”

“Adib is not clinging to his designation and he does not want to defy any party, but he also does not want to renounce his principles nor to waste more time,” the sources added.

The privately-owned Akhbar al-Yawm news agency meanwhile said that Adib will visit Baabda on Wednesday to be briefed by President Michel Aoun on “the outcome of the consultations that he carried out regarding the governmental file.”

“As the deadline to form the government was extended to the weekend, Thursday will reportedly be crucial as to whether Adib will step down or a cabinet line-up will be announced,” the agency added.