Abbas Says 'No Peace' in Mideast without End to Israel Occupation
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has said only an Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories can bring peace to the Middle East, as the UAE and Bahrain signed normalization accords with Israel.
"Peace, security and stability will not be achieved in the region until the Israeli occupation ends," he said in a statement after the signing in Washington of the deals, condemned by the Palestinians as a "betrayal" of their cause.
No peace in the Middle East ? What this dude been smoking ?
What does the israelo-palestinian conflict have to do with the Iran-Iraq War, in which 1.1 million people were killed ?
What does the israelo-palestinian conflict have to with the Syrian Civil War ?
Or Turkey’s bombings campaign against the Kurds ?
What is the link between the israelo-palestinian conflict and Turkey/Russia/Egypt/France fighting each others in Libya ?
What does it have to do with missile and bomb battles in Yemen ?